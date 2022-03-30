Rolf "Bibo" Mayr : Germany's tallest man offers city tours of Bonn

Guardsman city guide Rolf "Bibo" Mayr at the cannon at the Old Customs. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn With a height of 2.22 metres, Rolf "Bibo" Mayr from Bonn has officially been considered the tallest man in Germany since 2009. Now he offers guided tours through Bonn's city centre.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With a "Gardemaß" of a proud 2.22 metres, Rolf "Bibo" Mayr has officially been considered the tallest man in Germany since 2009. "The Rhinelander would pat his shoulder appreciatively - if it were his turn. But it's not just his size that makes the 57-year-old stand out. In fact, his outfit is rather unusual at this time of year: in the uniform of the Bonn City Soldiers, Rolf Mayr will be offering guided tours of Bonn from May onwards. In the role of an electoral bodyguard, he will then take tourists and Bonn residents on a journey in the footsteps of Clemens August. "But I can already tell that it gets quite hot in the spring when I'm in uniform," he laughs during a first photo stop at the Old Customs and takes off his hat for the time being. During his tour, he mainly wants to introduce the buildings from the time of the Elector. "Of course, it's also about the carnival," he reveals the first details. The start and end of his walks will be at the Old Town Hall.

Fortunately, the uniform is made to measure. Sleeve length, trouser legs and shoulder width are perfectly adapted to Mayr's stature. There were no problems with the boots either. "They were made to measure by a riding boot cobbler from Erkelenz," he explains. Shoe size 53 is not on the shelf. With his clothing size, he can't buy anything off the rack anyway. "But there are specialist shops in Cologne where I can find what I'm looking for," he says.

Mayr has always been tall. With a birth height of 60 centimetres, he was born in Frankfurt in August 1964. From day one, "Little Rolf" developed differently from his peers. "That's how I got my nickname Bibo," he smiles. When he attended primary school, Sesame Street was broadcast on German television for the first time. "And what was the name of the big yellow bird?" he laughs. That's right, Bibo.

The Rhineland became his new home

His striking size enabled the employee of a service provider for the automotive industry to pursue an impressive sports career. In Frankfurt, he discovered his love and talent for basketball. After various stations in America, he returned to Germany to study. "In the Rhineland, there were a few clubs that interested me," he reports. And the clubs were also interested in him. After all, he had already played for the German national team before. So the Rhineland became his new home. "I financed my studies through sport," he recalls. He ended his professional career in 1998. Today he keeps fit by cycling. Nevertheless, there is still enough time for his other hobbies: guitar and flute.

Basketball still plays a role in the Mayr home. The father of three sons has passed on his passion for this sport to his boys. And not only them. His children are also taller than others. At 2.18 metres and 2.06 metres, the two older ones are already fully grown. Only with the youngest is he still surprised. At eight years old, he currently measures 1.58 metres. "But there is still a lot of room for improvement," Mayr is sure. No wonder, after all, "Bibo" has always had tall women at his side. The tallest was 1.96 metres, his wife measures 1.80 metres. "The children can't be small in stature," he laughs.

In the meantime, Mayr's extraordinary height has brought him onto television several times. On Christmas Day 2021, he wore a huge jumper in the Christmas show "Dalli Dalli", which Annette Frier and Bastian Pastewka had to take apart. In "Jeder gegen Jeden" he was the winner of the day; in 2015 he was a candidate in "Die 2 - Gottschalk & Jauch gegen alle".

Is the extraordinary height more of a curse or a blessing? "I can't say that. I have never thought about that. I take it as it is. I can't change anything anyway," he says pragmatically. The city tours with Rolf Mayr can be booked at Bonn-Information, Windeckstraße 1.

City Soldier Uniform also in Bonn Carnival In 2005, Rolf Mayr discovered his love for the Rhenish carnival and became a member of the Bonn City Soldiers. Both the Fest Committee, the General Staff of the City Soldiers and the Bund Deutscher Karnevalisten gave their okay for Mayr to wear uniform during his city tours. However, he will have to do without his medals. Only the small pin on his chest reveals that the 57-year-old is also socially committed. Anyone who wants to be photographed with him has to make a donation. And that is for the senior citizens' and youth welfare association of the Bonn City Soldier Corps.