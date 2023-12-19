Magic in the circus ring Roll up roll up for the Bonn Christmas Circus
Beuel · The 16th Bonn Christmas Circus has premiered in Beuel. It’s hard to imagine a more colourful programme. A visit to the dress rehearsal on Friday revealed a lot about chickens and Kermit the Frog.
"The most beautiful thing feet can do is dance," Kermit the Frog once said. But he'd change his mind if he went to see the 16th Bonn Christmas Circus. Because the "Jabula Africa Troupe" from Ethiopia do all sorts of things with their feet, with the exception of using them for standing or walking. Sorry, Kermit. But lying on your back balancing, jumping and swinging tables and other objects with your feet with such confidence is at least as wonderful as dancing.
There are a number of acts that show that feet are not just for standing, walking or jumping. New York acrobat Noah Chorny shows the audience what a "swaypole" is: a long, flexible vertical pole on which he defies gravity with his acrobatic feats. It’s breath-taking. The Ukrainian Sergei also swings with a pole at lofty heights. Luckily, at 22 metres, the new tent for the Bonn Christmas Circus (GA reported).
The performances went down well with the "test audience" on Friday afternoon. Every year, families are allowed to attend the dress rehearsal before the actual premiere. One performer always has a particularly easy time with the audience: the clown. There was frenetic cheering and lots of laughs for Totti Alexis and his trumpet. The Spaniard has brought his family with him and together they rocked the show, encouraging the audience to join in. He also skilfully incorporated a missing spotlight into his act in the dress rehearsal.
A role model even for master gymnasts
The African group Eagels, who are performing in Europe for the first time, show things on the high bar that Fabian Hambüchen and co. could learn from. And they appear once again, jumping through rings and more. Sarangua Gonzorig from Mongolia elevates the handstand to an aesthetic art. Her compatriots, the Inke troupe, take off from the floor with the sling board, a truly spectacular final act. At the end of the performance, it is clear that Kermit the frog still has a lot to learn about feet.
But some artists remain down-to-earth in the truest sense of the word. Alex Monterrey from Mexico takes the audience to the Wild West with lasso, colt and whip. With the Dolly Power Rangers, it is easy to lose track of who is where: they immerse the circus ring in a fantastic spectacle of lights and lasers, to the delight of the children in the audience. And even as an adult you ask yourself how they manage to do it. You don’t need a magician when you have an act like this.
Last year's highlight was stunt motorcyclists performing fantastic tricks above the ring. This year there will also be two-wheeled acrobatics, but they’re not motorised. The BMX riders from England and the Ukraine manage with muscle strength alone.
Of course, one act is never missing at the Bonn Christmas Circus: Louis Knie with his horse dressage show. He is in charge the show for the third year in a row, and he is also in the ring as the Circus Director. Horses are not the only animals. There are also chickens this year. The cute little birds, which the Le Plume family brought with them from Paris, rivalled the clown in terms of entertainment value for the children. They also brought along a human with a dog's head – but you have to go to the circus yourself to find out more.
The circus has a festively decorated entrance area, which is a little more chic than in previous years thanks to the tent. Everything you need is available there, from sweets to chips. The youngsters' conclusion: the Christmas Circus is well worth going to. Even Kermit would agree.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp; Translation: Jean Lennox)