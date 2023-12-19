Magic in the circus ring Roll up roll up for the Bonn Christmas Circus

Of course, one act is never missing at the Bonn Christmas Circus: Louis Knie with his horse dressage show. He is in charge the show for the third year in a row, and he is also in the ring as the Circus Director. Horses are not the only animals. There are also chickens this year. The cute little birds, which the Le Plume family brought with them from Paris, rivalled the clown in terms of entertainment value for the children. They also brought along a human with a dog's head – but you have to go to the circus yourself to find out more.