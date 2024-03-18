Historical tourist attraction Roman villa in Ahrweiler opens for visitors, ancient cat paw prints included

Roman villa Ahrweiler

On Tuesday, March 19, the Roman villa opens its doors for the season, until November 10. Opening hours are from 10 am to 5 pm from Tuesday through Sunday. New this season is that there are public guided tours for visitors on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Groups can also book a tour guide separately: on the website it says that tours in a foreign language cost 50 euros for a group of up to 20 persons (35 euros for a group of up to 20 students). Starting Friday, April 5, there is an exhibition called "Accents - Antiquity meets the Present". A special exhibition on Roman luxury goods opens at the end of June.

Admission: 7 euros adults, 3.50 euros for those who qualify, families 14 euros. For more information, visit www.museum-roemervilla.de, ☏ 02641/5311 and email museum-roemervilla@gmx.de