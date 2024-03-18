Historical tourist attraction Roman villa in Ahrweiler opens for visitors, ancient cat paw prints included
Ahrweiler · The Roman villa in Ahrweiler is opening its doors for the summer season. The ancient roof tiles bear traces of domestic cats, wild animals and more. The entrance area has been renovated. What can visitors expect?
The cat prints cause people to stop and think, they can picture the animal that strutted across the fresh roof tile nearly 2,000 years ago, leaving behind a paw print. This is an impressionable thing to see when visiting the Roman villa in Ahrweiler, a well preserved historical site.
The tourist attraction in the Ahr Valley is one of the most interesting architectural monuments from Roman times. A huge ancient Roman estate with a 1,000 square meter Roman style house is very well preserved. This is what makes it so historically valuable.
As important as Pompeii
Archaeologist and museum director Hubertus Ritzdorf considers the Roman villa to be on par with Pompeii and Herculaneum at the Mediterranean. This quickly became clear after the chance discovery during roadworks in 1980, so the walls were meticulously excavated, providing an insight into Roman life in the first and second centuries AD.
It includes the roof tiles, which still show artifacts such as cat paw prints. The villa was built in the first century AD, the roof tiles were formed from clay and laid out to dry before being fired. This was the moment when animals could leave their mark.
Small squirrel footprints
The smallest visible footprints were left by a squirrel walking across a round tile. "You have to imagine that there was only a short window of time during the drying process in which the clay was still soft enough for such a light animal to sink in," says Ritzdorf.
But it seems to have been very interesting for the domestic and wild animals back then to put a foot on the roof tile, because in the far corner of the museum you can see the traces of a number of creatures: Polecat, weasel, goat or sheep, cat and domestic dog.
Human footprints too
But it seems that even people were not immune to accidentally stepping on the soft clay. The imprints of Roman sandals are clearly visible in two fragments. But the imprints of a child's bare feet have also been immortalized in this way. Unlike marks in the sand, they have proven to be durable, lasting far beyond the lifespan of their creator.
The roof tiles were generally formed in a wooden frame and then laid out to dry on a surface sprinkled with sand. Archaeologists assume that this was done in the attic. As soon as they were firm enough to be fired upright in the kiln, they were finally hardened in this way.
Several construction phases in the first and second centuries
The well-preserved Roman villa, which underwent several construction phases in the first and second centuries, was probably buried in the fifth century and then forgotten. It was not until 1980, when a road was to be built on the site, that remarkably intact walls were discovered and secured.
The ancient stones are protected from wind and weather under a wooden roof. In its heyday, the villa provided a roof over the heads of around 50 people. It included a Roman family and its staff. Agriculture was how they made a living. A large bathhouse and well-preserved frescoes bear witness to the family's high standard of living.
Miniature model provides an overview
What are the highlights of the exhibition? Museum director Ritzdorf talks about the well-preserved building with a vaulted roof, in the middle of which an eight-pointed star is painted. Also impressive is the well-preserved Roman kitchen, which was uncommonly integrated into the villa and not outside the main building because of the unpleasant smell.
It is also definitely worth taking a look at the large miniature model of the Roman villa in the wooden tower. It gives you a good impression of the entire complex. Interestingly, the museum regularly receives visits from groups of architects who are less interested in the ancient Roman stones than in the museum's roof construction.
Roof construction made from Douglas fir
"This is the first time a roof was built from Douglas fir," says Ritzdorf. And because the structural properties of the American tree were not known, many additional reinforcements were installed that were perhaps not even necessary. These included steel struts, which are cross-tensioned to give the overall structure more stability.
There is a lot of welcome news for the opening of the summer season: The entrance area of the museum, including the reception area, has been renovated. The ticket office has been given a new counter with a glass panel. Restoration work on areas affected by flood damage can soon begin, because although the Roman villa is slightly elevated, the flooding went 40 centimeters into the cellar. And the moisture has worked its way up from there.
Virtual 3D model in planning
A somewhat longer-term project is in progress in collaboration with the University of Bonn. The walls of the Roman villa are gradually being measured in three dimensions. In the end, it should be possible to walk through the exhibition with 3D glasses and get a true-to-original spatial impression of the original state of the Roman villa. The first step is QR codes that can be used to download images to a cell phone.
(Original text: Jörg Mangold / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)