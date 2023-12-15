“Uferlichter" festival in Bad Neuenahr Romantic winter atmosphere at the Ahr
Bad Neuenahr · The "Uferlichter" festival has begun in the town of Bad Neuenahr, a little more than a half hour from Bonn. The glittering decorations are just as much a visitor attraction as the delicious foods from restaurants who have set up stalls there. As well, there is an extensive arts and culture program, with the event lasting until mid-January.
Handel's "Daughter of Zion, rejoice" was played by the trombone ensemble of the Protestant church in Bad Neuenahr. It provided a musical opening for the “Uferlichter 2023” (“Riverside Lights 2023”) in the spa park, which once again this year boasted a festive display of lights.
Not only during the Advent season, but also until mid-January, the spa park lures in visitors in the evening hours with glowing and glittering decorations, along with an arts and entertainment program, and a warm holiday atmosphere. For the 19th year now, the "Uferlichter Kultur" association welcomes visitors to the banks of the Ahr to spend some relaxing hours with the town's residents and visitors from near and far.
Many visitors came to the opening of the winter Christmas season. The town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler was represented by First Councillor Peter Diewald (CDU). "After a year in which a lot has been achieved, it's time to pause for a moment and recharge our batteries in order to face the many tasks ahead of us," said Diewald. It was important to maintain the solidarity and sense of community that had been felt in the city since the flood disaster.
Glowing pyramids
Whether it's the temporary Ahr bridge with its sparkling tunnel-like passage, the large illuminated pyramids, radiant globes or the brightly lit bulbs hanging in the trees with their floral patterns: the “Uferlichter” festival brings visitors into a lovely world of lights in the run-up to Christmas, a dazzling sight for children and adults alike. Regional restaurateurs offer their specialities in heated pagoda tents and a wintery hut atmosphere. "Local winegrowers warm the heart and palate with homemade mulled wine," says Uferlicht co-initiator Christian Lersch, whose father founded the event nearly 20 years ago.
Small beginnings have long since turned into a major event with a big impact throughout the region: Around 50 volunteers work for weeks in the run-up to the event to spruce up the shore lights with their floral art. Not only do the floral works of art have to be created, but extensive electrical work also has to be carried out to light up the many thousands of lightbulbs. Shortly after the Uferlicht opening last Friday evening, the festive and decorated spa park was already very busy.
The river lights will be illuminated from 3 to 9 pm Esch night and on Sundays and between Christmas and New Year’s from 2 to 9 pm. Visitors can find all the dates, events and information at www.ahrtal.de/uferlichter.
(Original text: Victor Francke / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)