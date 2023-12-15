Small beginnings have long since turned into a major event with a big impact throughout the region: Around 50 volunteers work for weeks in the run-up to the event to spruce up the shore lights with their floral art. Not only do the floral works of art have to be created, but extensive electrical work also has to be carried out to light up the many thousands of lightbulbs. Shortly after the Uferlicht opening last Friday evening, the festive and decorated spa park was already very busy.