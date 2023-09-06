Swimming ban in Troisdorf Rotter See closed due to blue-green algae
Troisdorf · High temperatures in late summer are currently inviting people to go swimming. However, the people of Troisdorf will have to do without a swim in Lake Rotter See: The district has temporarily closed the lake due to the conspicuous growth of algae. Toxins in the algae pose a danger.
With sunshine and an air temperature of almost 30 degrees Celsius, Lake Rotter See would actually be inviting for a swim in the first week of September. But the lake entrances are closed with flutter tape and signs point out the bathing ban. The reason: due to a higher concentration of cyanobacteria, so-called blue-green algae, in the water, a danger for humans and animals cannot be excluded. On the first of September, experts had taken and analysed water samples on behalf of the Rhein-Sieg district health authority. "For reasons of precautionary health protection, a bathing ban and a temporary closure of the lake have therefore been declared at the behest of the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis," says Troisdorf's press spokeswoman Bettina Plugge. There could also be danger for dogs drinking the lake water.
At a site visit on 4 September, experts from the Rhein-Sieg district health office and the city of Troisdorf confirmed the findings. The bathing ban already imposed by the City of Troisdorf on 1 September will be maintained until further notice for the protection of humans and animals. "Especially as the forecast weather conditions with summer values indicate a further growth of blue-green algae," said a spokeswoman for the district. Hepatotoxins, liver-damaging toxins, in the blue-green algae can become dangerous for humans and animals under certain circumstances. The toxins can enter the body with the water and attack the liver if it is accidentally drunk.
Change in the weather can ease the situation
The water can be a health hazard, especially for pregnant women, children, people with medical conditions and dogs. The city and district have therefore closed off the lake as a precaution. Experts are now carrying out tests for microcystin as a further precaution. Mircocystin is a toxin of the blue-green algae that belongs to the hepatotoxins. Those responsible expect results in ten days. However, a change in the weather with rain and cold temperatures or wind could quickly ease the situation again, according to a statement by the Rhein-Sieg district.
Lake Rotter is the only bathing lake in the district from which samples are regularly taken. Normally, the water quality is good. In addition, safety for bathing is ensured during the season: this year, lifeguards were again on duty and guarded the popular bathing spot. Those who want to take advantage of the summer weather for bathing despite the lake being closed can switch to the open-air swimming pool at the Aggua in Troisdorf. Although the indoor pool is undergoing maintenance, the outdoor area is still open until 17 September. The Hermann Weber pool in Eitorf does not close until 23 September.
Original text: Ines Bresler
Translation: Mareike Graepel