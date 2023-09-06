Swimming ban in Troisdorf Rotter See closed due to blue-green algae

With sunshine and an air temperature of almost 30 degrees Celsius, Lake Rotter See would actually be inviting for a swim in the first week of September. But the lake entrances are closed with flutter tape and signs point out the bathing ban. The reason: due to a higher concentration of cyanobacteria, so-called blue-green algae, in the water, a danger for humans and animals cannot be excluded. On the first of September, experts had taken and analysed water samples on behalf of the Rhein-Sieg district health authority. "For reasons of precautionary health protection, a bathing ban and a temporary closure of the lake have therefore been declared at the behest of the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis," says Troisdorf's press spokeswoman Bettina Plugge. There could also be danger for dogs drinking the lake water.