Respiratory infections in Bonn and the region RSV wave has pediatric wards filling up

All of the doctors from the region who were interviewed were unanimous when it came to medication shortages. "The shortage of medication is a long-term nuisance and not good for being able to take care of our children," says Ganschow. This is a matter for politicians and it is unacceptable that children and adolescents should be offered suboptimal treatment. "In fact, our hospital pharmacy is also affected by supply difficulties and delivery cancellations," says Buderus from Marienhospital. This means that the exact medication that is prescribed is not always available. "So far, however, we have always managed to ensure adequate treatment for every child," he says. Bonn pediatrician Geschlauer also sees other problems in the care of young patients. "The situation is particularly bad because there is a shortage of hospital beds and too few pediatricians," he says.