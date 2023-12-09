Respiratory infections in Bonn and the region RSV wave has pediatric wards filling up
Bonn · Infections with the respiratory pathogen RSV have long been underestimated. Ever since a number of children fell ill with RSV towards the end of the pandemic, however, the virus has become more well known. Now more and more sick children are being admitted to hospitals in the region.
In Bonn and the surrounding region, there is a noticeable increase in respiratory diseases in children right now. The wave of infections has started for the winter, as pediatricians and children's hospitals in the region confirm. "We pediatricians are seasonal workers and our peak season has begun, and clearly," says Bonn-based pediatrician Axel Gerschlauer, who is also the press spokesperson for the North Rhine district of the Professional Association of Pediatricians and Adolescent Doctors. "The pediatric practices are overflowing with patients who come to us with typical symptoms such as coughs, colds and hoarseness.”
In most cases, these are common infections such as colds caused by rhinoviruses. More dangerous is the so-called respiratory syncytial virus, abbreviated to RSV. The pathogen can be particularly dangerous for very young patients and can trigger severe cases, especially if they belong to a high-risk group. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), this includes premature babies, children with pre-existing lung disease or heart defects, as well as adults over 65 and people with a compromised immune system.
"As a rule of thumb, the smaller the patient, the more difficult it is," says Gerschlauer. "The first one to two years are particularly relevant." A severe case of the disease can lead to pneumonia, and in some cases ventilation is even necessary. The first typical signs of an infection are usually a runny nose and reduced appetite, and the throat can become inflamed. According to the Federal Centre for Health Education, this is followed by coughing and sneezing, and a fever often occurs. However, the symptoms are similar to those of other respiratory diseases.
More children and infants in pediatric clinics in Bonn
For most infections, it is sufficient for the child to drink a lot. “It becomes a case for a doctor if the child is not playing, not eating, not drinking or breathing heavily," says Gerschlauer. However, doctors' offices do not usually test which virus the child has contracted. A diagnosis is usually only made when the child is hospitalized due to respiratory distress.
The wave of illness is also making itself felt there. "In the last three weeks, we have indeed seen an increasing number of infants and toddlers with RSV infections," says Stephan Buderus, head physician at the pediatric clinic at Marienhospital in Bonn. Three to six children infected with the virus are currently hospitalized there. Children with coronavirus and other respiratory viruses are also being treated in the ward. There have also been the first cases of influenza in the pediatric ward.
Compared to last year, the situation so far appears to be more relaxed. "We are not stressed to the max right now like last season," says Buderus. "All children can be well cared for in our pediatric clinic.” The pediatrician from Bonn is nevertheless cautious, as the waves of infection have been different than usual since COVID: "The last wave was extremely high," he says. "It remains to be seen whether the current wave will return to normal pre-coronavirus levels - or whether it will be even higher.”
Trend towards more persistent cases of RSV
Professor Rainer Ganschow, on the other hand, expects a "completely normal number of respiratory infections in the coming months.” However, as is the case every year, these will push the emergency departments of pediatric clinics and medical practices to their limits," says the Managing Director of the Centre for Pediatrics at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB). No medical field is impacted as much by the seasons as pediatrics. At the UKB, the number of RSV cases is at a normal level with three to four inpatient admissions per week. "However, there is a trend that the cases are a little more persistent than usual," says Ganschow. Some children are not being hospitalized for three to four days as usual, but for up to seven days. The oxygen requirements of the young patients are the main reason for the long stays.
All of the doctors from the region who were interviewed were unanimous when it came to medication shortages. "The shortage of medication is a long-term nuisance and not good for being able to take care of our children," says Ganschow. This is a matter for politicians and it is unacceptable that children and adolescents should be offered suboptimal treatment. "In fact, our hospital pharmacy is also affected by supply difficulties and delivery cancellations," says Buderus from Marienhospital. This means that the exact medication that is prescribed is not always available. "So far, however, we have always managed to ensure adequate treatment for every child," he says. Bonn pediatrician Geschlauer also sees other problems in the care of young patients. "The situation is particularly bad because there is a shortage of hospital beds and too few pediatricians," he says.
(Orig. text: Andrea Dyck / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)