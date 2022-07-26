Questions and answers : Russia cuts gas supplies: What are the consequences?

Pipe systems at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. Foto: dpa/Jens Büttner

Bonn Worries about a gas emergency in Germany are growing. Now comes the next bad news from Russia. But what does Gazprom's announcement actually mean?

The Russian gas company Gazprom has announced that it will further curtail gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 North Sea pipeline as of Wednesday.

Then, instead of 40 percent, only 20 percent of the actual possible volume will flow - that is, only 33 million cubic meters of gas per day. Questions and answers on the consequences of this step:

Does this pose an acute threat to gas supplies in Germany?

No. Gas consumption in Germany is comparatively low in the summer because there is hardly any heating. That's why, according to the Federal Network Agency, even during the complete halt of Russian gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 due to maintenance work, it was possible in recent weeks not only to meet current gas demand but also to pump a little gas into the storage facilities. However, only to a very small extent.

What is the longer-term impact of the move?

That's where things could get tricky. The head of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, warned only recently: "Even at a level of 40 percent, we'll have to make considerable efforts to get through the first winter well." If only 20 percent of the maximum capacity comes from the pipeline, it is likely to be correspondingly more difficult. Filling up gas storage facilities, in particular, could be a problem.

The German government has set a target of at least 95 percent storage fill by Nov. 1. This is unrealistic, even if 40 percent of the supply capacity flows through the pipeline, Müller said on Monday at a crisis summit of the Baden-Württemberg state government. In the best case, a maximum of 80 to 85 percent is possible, he said. If deliveries remain at half that level, even this target is likely to be difficult to achieve.

What does it mean for gas prices?