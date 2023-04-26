Two new destinations on the flight schedule Ryanair boosts services at Cologne/Bonn Airport this summer

He said high taxes and fees in Germany are to blame for the fact that German airports have not yet recovered from the Corona crisis and overall capacity is only 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels. "While fees in Germany are skyrocketing, German holidaymakers, small businesses and families continue to pay horrendous fares that can be up to 500 per cent higher than Ryanair," the CEO said. Referring to the chaos at German airports last year, when there were sometimes hours of waiting at security checkpoints and many flights were cancelled, Wilson said he no longer expected such problems. On Cologne/Bonn Airport, he said: "This is one of our best airports".