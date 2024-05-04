With conditions imposed by the city of Bonn Salsa dancers return to the Alter Zoll
Bonn · Just like last year, the salsa and bachata group has reached an agreement with the city of Bonn to use the space at Alter Zoll for dance gatherings. After a controversy in 2022, however, there are still certain conditions that have to be met.
With temperatures climbing above 25 degrees Celsius for the first time this year, summer-like weather made an appearance in Bonn. Many Bonn residents took advantage of the nice weather to go out and enjoy the green spaces at Poppelsdorf Palace, the Hofgarten and the Stadtgarten. Salsa and bachata dancers plan to meet there again regularly starting this month. After the dispute in the summer of 2022, the group was able to reach an agreement with the city council about using the space again, but they must adhere to certain conditions.
Ali Aldelfi, who organizes the weekly outdoor event, explained that the city of Bonn has issued a usage permit for April through October. During that time, the group is allowed to dance on Thursdays from 6 to 9 pm. The maximum number of dancers for the allocated space of 60 square meters is limited to 60 people. "But we won't start until the weather permits and it's at least 15 degrees Celsius in the evening," explained Aldelfi at the end of April. The members of the group will organize the dancing privately. They are no longer allowed to advertise the event publicly after a dispute with the police and the city of Bonn in 2022.
At the time, Aldelfi was still using Facebook to post announcements about the dance events. By the end of August 2022, he found himself in police custody after a verbal altercation and being banned from the premises because he didn't want to send the dancers home. A dance school owner had previously asked the public order office whether he could also offer dance events in public spaces. The police then put an end to the informal group dances. It was suspected that commercial courses were being advertised.
Regulation has worked out well from the city of Bonn's point of view
Fortunately for Aldelfi, one of the regular participants was the lawyer Christoph Ebert from the south of Cologne, who paved the way for a new start. Aldelfi had to sign a lease agreement with the city, which contained 25 stipulations. Aldelfi also signed the lease this year for a fee of 165 euros. An agreement that both sides are happy with. "There have been no complaints so far. We have complied 100 percent with the conditions. The site was clean and the music was quiet," says Aldelfi, looking back on the use of the site last year. As there was a high fluctuation among the participants during the three hours, dancers took breaks or people from the surrounding spectators at Alter Zoll spontaneously danced along - the number of dancers also remained within the permitted limits.
The city of Bonn is also satisfied: "From the city's point of view, the regulations have basically proven to work well," explained a spokesperson from the press office when asked by the GA. The requirements, which include a ban on accepting donations, are the same as last year. According to the administration, they were introduced in light of the fact that the number of people attending the event was quite high for the area used and the volume of noise generated when dispersing such a large crowd. The regulations for the area in the Stadtgarten are also necessary, as it is heavily used in the summer. There are currently no comparable regulations with other dance groups.
A wish for the future
Aldelfi finds it regrettable that the regulations stipulate the dance evenings must end at 9 p.m.. In Germany, the law about nighttime quiet only applies from 10 p.m. onwards. "I think it's a shame because I'd like to dance even longer, especially in summer. But I can also understand it, because it also takes time for everyone to leave," he says. All in all, he is happy that the group is allowed to continue dancing at all. "The rules have proved to be helpful. We can now dance without any worries. And that's something special. In Cologne, friends keep having problems with the public order office and get fined because they can't get a permit," explains Aldelfi.
One wish he still has for the future: "It would be nice if the place was a bit better for the dancing." Especially in dry weather, the sandy surface gets stirred up again and again by the step sequences. To prevent too much dust in the air, the group waters the ground with watering cans every half hour. To improve the situation, he wants to talk to those who run the beer garden. He hopes that maybe a water hose could be connected there, so they wouldn’t have to lug around the watering cans.
(Orig. text: Jonas Dirker / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)