With conditions imposed by the city of Bonn Salsa dancers return to the Alter Zoll

Salsa under the fireworks

Besides the weekly meetings at Alter Zoll, the dance group "Salsa Bachata y más Bonn", as it is known on Facebook, is also active at major events in Bonn. During the cherry blossom season, for example, they danced under the blossoms in the Altstadt. The group also wants to meet up in the Rheinaue during Rhine in Flames. "We'll take a few small speakers with us and make sure we don't disturb anyone," explained Ali Aldelfi. The meet-up is not officially registered, which is why the exact location will not be made public, but only within a chat group. "We will keep our distance and just want to celebrate the fireworks and, above all, the joy of dancing without disturbing anyone," emphasized Aldelfi. It’s the same for the dance meet-ups at Copacabana Beach in Bonn Oberkassel, which take place now and again.