No ewes are good ewes? Not for this little mutton… : Sankt Augustin police begins relationsheep with a lost lamb

Konrad's visibly delighted godparents and name givers. Foto: Polizei Sankt Augustin

Sankt Augustin The police station in Sankt Augustin had a special guest on Monday evening: a little lamb. This had previously been separated from its flock.

The police station in Sankt Augustin had a special guest on Monday evening. Passers-by had found a lamb in Menden far from its flock and handed it over to the police. The police officers searched for the owner of the lamb and found out that the flock of sheep to which the lamb belonged had been brought to a new meadow and the lamb had been left behind.

But as the old song goes: Whatever wool be, wool be… so the shepherd picked up the lamb at the station and returned it to his flock. Re-ewenited if you will. According to the police, the shepherd unceremoniously declared the two policemen who had taken care of the lamb to be its godparents. These christened the lamb with the name „Konrad".

Ewe got to admit, that is a cute story.

Original text: Tamara Wegbahn