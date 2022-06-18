Weather in Bonn and the region : Saturday could be the hottest day of the year so far

It will be steamy on Saturday in Bonn and the region. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Temperatures continue to rise in Bonn and the region. On Friday, the 30-degree Celsius mark could be cracked for the first time. Saturday could be the hottest day of the year so far with a high of up to 35 degrees.

Summer is here - and it's here for real. It’s already become noticeably warmer in Bonn and the region in the last few days, with temperatures climbing above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on Friday. Skies are mostly sunny. Overnight from Friday to Saturday, it was expected to cool down for a short time to 22 degrees.

Saturday will probably be the hottest day of the year so far. Sunny skies are expected with temperatures getting up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Bonn and the region; but it will feel more like 38 degrees. Up to 14 hours of sunshine is forecast. Overnight to Sunday, the temperature is expected to drop to 27 degrees.

Sunday will be somewhat cooler with a high of 28 degrees Celsius. During the day, gusts of wind will provide some relief. In the evening, temperatures will drop to 21 degrees.

With the hot weather, many are looking for a place to cool off. There are plenty of opportunities in Bonn and the region - one can visit an outdoor pool or one of the rivers and lakes in the Bonn area. A cold ice cream from one of the numerous ice cream parlors in Bonn can also cool you down. Or a nice cold drink at one of the restaurants and pubs in the area, sitting out on the terrace or at a beer garden. If you are looking for a holiday-like atmosphere, you will also find beach bars in Bonn and the surrounding area, where you can enjoy the end of a hot day.

Orig. text: GA