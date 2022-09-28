Drachenburg Castle in Königswinter : Schlossleuchten and "Unique Christmas Time" cancelled

Not a good outlook for fans of the "Unique Christmas Time“ ("Einzigartige Weihnachtszeit“): Due to the energy crisis, the event at Schloss Drachenburg is cancelled. Foto: Frank Homann

Königswinter The energy crisis has drastic effects also on the plans of Schloss Drachenburg: The "Unique Christmas Time" ("Einzigartige Weihnachtszeit“) and the "Schlossleuchten" in January have been cancelled against the background of the development.

This decision was not taken lightly by the "lords of Schloss Drachenburg": both the "Unique Christmas Time" ("Einzigartige Weihnachtszeit“) and the "Schlossleuchten" at Schloss Drachenburg will not take place this season. This was confirmed by Joachim Odenthal, managing director of Schloss Drachenburg gGmbH, when asked by the General-Anzeiger. The energy crisis is to blame. "We can't think about using energy uselessly and at the same time light up our castle so brightly that it can be seen from Cologne Cathedral," Odenthal said.

Last August, numerous visitors made a pilgrimage to the castle above Königswinter to enjoy the event itself and the magnificent view of the Rhine valley at the "Festival of Fantasy". The anticipation for this had also taken a long time: The festival had been postponed twice before because of the Corona pandemic. For the same reason, the "Schlossleuchten" and „The Unique Christmas Time" ("Einzigartige Weihnachtszeit“) had to be cancelled. Both events are crowd pullers for the castle season. Usually, up to 50,000 visitors attend the special Christmas market at and in the castle, which takes place on the four Advent weekends. However, a "rather quieter" alternative to the "Unique Christmas Time" on the Advent weekends is being planned.

