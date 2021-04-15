Current Corona situation : School children in NRW to return to classrooms in alternating model

Schools will reopen on Monday, depending on the incidence rate in the area. Foto: dpa/Marcel Kusch

Düsseldorf School children in NRW are to be allowed to return to classrooms from Monday. Germany will commemorate the Corona deaths on Sunday. The digital vaccination certificate is to come before the summer vacations. There were nearly 116,000 vaccinations within one day in NRW. In Bonn, the incidence on Wednesday was just under 145. A news overview.

Pupils in NRW return to classrooms in alternating model

Schoolchildren in North Rhine-Westphalia are to be allowed to return to classrooms from Monday - in an alternating model. This week, most students were back at home in distance classes directly after the end of the Easter vacations because of rising Corona numbers. Schools in areas (cities/Landkreise) with an incidence rate of more than 200 on three consecutive days are to close and to return to distance learning again.

Germany commemorates Corona dead on Sunday

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wants to give face and voice to the dead and their relatives with the national commemoration of the Corona pandemic next Sunday. It is about commemorating together the victims, many of whom died a lonely death due to the contact restrictions, this statement came on Wednesday from the Office of the Federal President. Expressions of sympathy should be shown to the mourners.

Digital vaccination card to arrive before summer vacations

Before the summer vacations people in Germany are to be enabled to prove a complete vaccination protection by a smartphone app. This was announced on Wednesday from government circles.

The digital certificate is intended to give those affected the opportunity to prove quickly and in a forgery-proof manner that they are fully vaccinated and therefore to be able to claim certain basic rights again, for example when traveling on vacation.

Almost 116,000 vaccinations within one day in NRW

Within one day, almost 116,000 vaccinations against Corona have taken place in NRW. This is according to the vaccination statistics of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published on Wednesday. According to the statistics, 115,613 first and second vaccinations were reported in NRW for Tuesday alone. That is more than on the two previous days (Monday: 87,482, Sunday: 71,667). On Wednesday of last week, there had been a vaccination record of more than 135,000 people in NRW, as announced by the state government on the following Thursday.

Following the entry of primary care physicians, the number of Corona vaccinations jumped nationwide as well as in North Rhine-Westphalia. Thus, the volume of initial vaccinations by general practitioners on Tuesday, at 49,576, already came close to the number of initial vaccinations in vaccination centers, clinics and by mobile teams, totaling 54,374 shots.

More than three million people in NRW have received an initial vaccination against Corona since the campaign began at the end of December. The number rose to 3,124,564 people on Tuesday. This corresponds to 17.4 percent of the population.