During Pützchens Markt School lessons for showmen's children
Pützchen · The pupils of the market school in Pützchen have the day off during Pützchens Markt. But lessons still take place on these days - for the children of the showmen's families. How the school lessons differ from "normal" lessons.
Where usually maths, German or science are taught, these days everything revolves around safety at Pützchens Markt. Because while the big fair is taking place, the classrooms in the market school are mainly occupied by the emergency services of the police, the public order office and the ambulance services. The 370 or so pupils of the primary school are therefore free from lessons on these days.
And yet lessons take place in the rooms while the merry-go-rounds spin outside: The children of the showmen's families have to attend school. Even though many of them travel with their families from one fair to the next all year round, school attendance is compulsory for them.
However, the lessons in Pützchen are different from what one is used to in a regular school. In addition to two district teachers, about 20 volunteer learning mentors are there for the first time this year for the approximately 20 primary school children. They accompany the children during these days and support them in learning the subject matter; for at least one hour a day, also on a one-to-one basis.
Learning mentors for the Schaustellerkinder for the first time
Some of the learning mentors are former teachers and social pedagogues, others have no pedagogical training and do this voluntary work because they have a good connection to the children and want to support them. Classes usually start around 9.30 a.m. because the children were usually awake very late the day before. With showmen's families, the clocks tick differently.
"The children all have a school in their home country where they are registered," explains Britta Jöbsch, the responsible area teacher. "The children are registered with us and bring a curriculum prepared for that period. They also have all the necessary materials with them, such as books, notebooks and pens. The learning mentors then sit down with the children and solve the tasks together with them.“
At the end of the teaching time in Pützchen, Jöbsch sends a certificate of what has been learned to the respective home school so that it can issue a report card. She also subsequently informs the next area teacher to whom the child will subsequently transfer.
Most show children like this kind of teaching
For the children, this kind of teaching and the resulting change of teachers and classmates is normal. Most of them like this way of learning - they see above all the advantage that they can go to school together with other children from their family or friends.
"The show children are usually very independent and far ahead of other children in this," says Jöbsch. Not all of them would go to a grammar school. "But most of them do a middle school leaving certificate and don't lag behind - like at other schools," says Jöbsch.
A learning mentor says that one has to adapt to the children's daily rhythm: On Wednesday, when Pützchens Markt is over, it is driving day for many of the children: together with their families they leave again and do not have to go to school. In the next town, new teachers, schools and children are waiting for them.
(Original text: Jana Henseler and Michael Wrobel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)