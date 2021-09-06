Police operation in Bonn-Auerberg : Scuffle after dispute over increased cab fare

A night ride to Auerberg has culminated in an altercation after an unpleasant incident. (Symbol photo) Foto: dpa/Lino Mirgeler

Bonn First, a passenger vomits in the car in the middle of the night - then refuses to pay for the cleaning: On Saturday night, a cab ride to Wiener Straße in Bonn-Auerberg ended with a dispute.

A dispute between a cab driver and an unreasonable passenger has led to a police operation in the Wiener Straße in Auerberg on Sunday night. According to police, the cab passenger had initially vomited during a ride. Upon arrival at his destination on Wiener Straße at around 3 a.m., he then allegedly refused to pay an increased fare for cleaning the car.

Between cab driver and passenger a violent argument broke out, which was also carried out on the road and in the environment of a dwelling house and degenerated into a scuffle. Among other things, several residents informed the police.