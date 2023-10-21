Bonn passenger ferries Season ends with fireworks on Sunday

In between, there are various jobs to be done on water and on land. "We have to perform checks on the ferries, the jetties and our ticket booth. They're already painting on the Moby Dick, and we'll start soon, too," Schmitz said. "There's always something that needs to be repaired or maintained during the winter." The BPS fleet includes the event boat Filia Rheni, the Rheinprinzessin, the Poseidon and the iconic Moby Dick, which commemorates the whale spotted in the Rhine in 1966.