Bonn passenger ferries Season ends with fireworks on Sunday
Bonn · The company that runs the Bonn passenger ferries says it was a good season, despite the rainy weeks in summer. Right now, the low level of the Rhine means that the ferries cannot dock at all the piers. A fireworks display to end out the season will take place at the Kameha Hotel.
Because the Rhine water level is low right now, Bonner Personen Schifffahrt (Bonn Passenger Ferries - BPS) cannot reach the piers at the Bundeshaus, Bad Godesberg, Bad Honnef, Rolandseck and Unkel. However, the high season for the ferries will be ending after the last boat tours this weekend. On Sunday, October 22, there will be a flotilla of ferries and a fireworks display to end out the season. The ferries are already fully booked for this event. Anyone who wants to see the fireworks from land should be near the Kameha Hotel in Oberkassel shortly after 7 pm.
For BPS board member Clemens Schmitz, traveling on the Rhine with the MS Filia Rheni, he says the water level is not a big problem for him. “It’s only that we cannot get to some piers," he said. Water levels have less of an impact on BPS's seasonal performance than the weather. "It started out very well. Then came continuous rain in June and July, but September was great again," Schmitz said. Overall, he said, it was a good season.
Special events and themed cruises
In winter, there is no regular daily schedule, but there are special events and themed trips. For example, the Rhine Princess departs for Linz on December 2 and 3 with an Advent breakfast on board, while the Poseidon takes its passengers to the St. Nicholas Market in Remagen on December 10. People can charter the BPS ships all year round for corporate events, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings or other private celebrations. "Demand decreases rapidly in the winter, but there are various Christmas parties booked," Schmitz reported.
In between, there are various jobs to be done on water and on land. "We have to perform checks on the ferries, the jetties and our ticket booth. They're already painting on the Moby Dick, and we'll start soon, too," Schmitz said. "There's always something that needs to be repaired or maintained during the winter." The BPS fleet includes the event boat Filia Rheni, the Rheinprinzessin, the Poseidon and the iconic Moby Dick, which commemorates the whale spotted in the Rhine in 1966.
The passenger ships of Köln-Düsseldorfer (KD) are also used for events in winter. The regular schedule for the main season ends on October 22, but there are two dinner cruises with top chefs from Cologne in November and December. Dietmar Bär, Jürgen Becker and Konrad Beikircher will come on board to do readings during dinner.
The Cologne party season is not yet over even thought the regular schedule ends. On Friday, October 27, a ship will set sail for a Mallorca-themed party with Isi Glück and Julian Benz. On November 3 there will be a Kölsch disco and on December 22 there will be a Christmas edition of the 80’s and 90’s party. The dates for "Karneval am Ring" 2024 have also already been set. The complete list of events is available at k-d.com.
Book now for Rhine in Flames
The event list for 2024 is currently being printed. "The timetable for 2024 is set. As of November 1, advance sales for Rhein in Flammen will begin," announces BPS board member Schmitz. Anyone who would like to reserve seats on a ship in advance can contact the BPS office, ☎ 0228/63 63 63.
Orig. text: Bettina Köhl
Translation: ck