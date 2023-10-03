Weather in town September 2023 in Bonn breaks temperature records

Sunshine: The highs over Central Europe gave the people of Bonn a lot of sunshine. As a result, the number of hours of sunshine in September added up to 259. Never before has the sun shone for such a long period in one September - also a new Bonn record. That is a remarkable 180 percent of the September target of 144 hours. On 13 days the sun shone for more than ten hours and it shone for at least one hour every day. September 2023 thus occupies the new top position since 1969. The sun also shone longer than in July and August. In 2023, the total hours of sunshine so far are 29 percent above average.