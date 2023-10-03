Weather in town September 2023 in Bonn breaks temperature records
Bonn · September 2023 broke several temperature records. Moreover, there was more sunshine than in the preceding summer months of July and August - a review.
The month of September was the warmest in Bonn since 1895, which is when the city started keeping records. Overall, the data recorded at weather stations in Bonn-Endenich, run by Bonn University, is quite exceptional compared with historic records.
Temperature: The average temperature in Bonn in September 2023 was 19.9 degrees Celsius. This year's September is thus in first place in Bonn's weather annals. The month brought Bonn seven tropical days (30 degrees or more), 18 summer days (25 degrees or more) and 29 warm days (20 degrees or more). All these values are records for September.
And there was another record in 2023: For 101 days in a row, the temperature did not drop below ten degrees at night, more precisely between 6 June and 15 September. The warmest day, 33.1 degrees Celsius, was on 11 September. It was cool on the morning of 24 September, where 8.3 degrees were measured. The second warmest September in Bonn's weather history was in 2019 with 19.1 degrees Celsius, followed by September 2006 with 18.5 degrees Celsius.
Sunshine: The highs over Central Europe gave the people of Bonn a lot of sunshine. As a result, the number of hours of sunshine in September added up to 259. Never before has the sun shone for such a long period in one September - also a new Bonn record. That is a remarkable 180 percent of the September target of 144 hours. On 13 days the sun shone for more than ten hours and it shone for at least one hour every day. September 2023 thus occupies the new top position since 1969. The sun also shone longer than in July and August. In 2023, the total hours of sunshine so far are 29 percent above average.
Precipitation: The first decade of the month was the wettest. The most rainfall was on 1 September, when 22 litres per square metre fell. This was the second highest daily precipitation this year. Over the course of the month, a total of 61 litres per square metre fell on eleven days, making September the third month in a row this year with a rainfall surplus. The rain in September was also accompanied by two thunderstorms.
Comparison with 2022: September 2022 was 4.2 degrees cooler than September 2023. The minimum temperature (4.8 degrees Celsius) was lower in 2022, as was the maximum temperature at 31.2 degrees Celsius. The yield of summer days in 2022 totalled nine days and two tropical days. Last year, the sun shone 82 hours less, but 47 litres more rain fell per square metre.
(Original text: Klaus Kosack; Translation: Jean Lennox)
Klaus Kosack is the former chief statistician of the Bonn city administration