More than 100,000 customers affected : Serious network problems at Vodafone

The Vodafone logo is reflected in the window pane of one of the company's sales outlets. Photo: Rainer Jensen/dpa Foto: dpa/Rainer Jensen

Düsseldorf All regions and large cities in Germany appear to be affected: Vodafone is currently struggling with serious network problems.

The mobile phone operator Vodafone has experienced serious network problems. A Vodafone spokesperson said on Monday that more than 100,000 customers were temporarily unable to use the network or could not use it in the accustomed quality.

A website of the Düsseldorf-based company stated that there had been massive nationwide restrictions on the use of mobile data and telephony.

The reason was the failure of a central control element for the Vodafone locations in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin. As a result, the affected customers were unable to log into the network and establish data connections. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the mobile phone customers affected.

The disruption occurred at 13.50 hours. From 15.30, the customers concerned were connected to the network in a controlled manner. From 17.00, the situation had normalised. Technical experts were working flat out to analyse the exact cause of the problem and to ensure that the fault was eliminated. The network elements would be monitored very closely during the coming night and tomorrow.

Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica Deutschland (O2) announced that their networks were stable. "There is no fault in our network", stressed a Telekom spokesperson. At Telefónica Deutschland it was said: "Our O2 network is functioning perfectly. However, telephone calls to the Vodafone network were temporarily not possible or only possible to a very limited extent.

