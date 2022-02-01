New trees in Bonn : Seven cherry trees in the old town to be felled

A total of seven cherry trees will be replaced. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Some cherry trees in Bonn's old town will be felled and replaced. Currently, the condition of some clove cherries and ornamental cherries is critical. According to the city, there is a danger for passers-by.

A total of seven cherry trees are being replaced in Bonn's Old Town. According to the city, the condition of the trees is very bad. Three are already completely dead. Four others have been attacked by a wood-degrading fungus. The trees are located in Heerstrasse and Breitestrasse as well as Peterstrasse and Wolfstrasse.

To prevent people from being injured by falling branches or whole crown sections, the trees, which are between 40 and 50 years old, must now be felled. In winter 22/23, new cherries will be planted in the same place as replacements and empty tree beds in the northern part of the city will be restocked.

"In the coming summer months, the staff of the Department of Environment and Urban Greenery will first improve the sites to give the new trees the best starting conditions. The tree beds will be extended where possible so that the young trees have more space to root," the city says.

Original text: ga