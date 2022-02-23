Current Corona situation : Seven-day incidence in Bonn drops to 1107.8

In the future, citizens will also be able to obtain EU-wide proof of having survived a Corona infection after a positive rapid test. Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Bonn/Region In Bonn, the incidence value has dropped to 1107.8. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, vaccinations with the Corona vaccine Novavax can start next week.

Incidence value in Bonn continues to fall

The seven-day incidence in Bonn continued to fall on Tuesday. According to the city's website, the value is 1107.8, compared to 1155.9 on Monday. Since yesterday, another 460 new Corona infections have been registered in the federal city, according to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Health Centre. This means that an estimated 8,100 people are currently considered infected. The number of deceased persons who had previously tested positive for the corona virus is 337. Meanwhile, in the Rhein-Sieg district, the incidence value is 951.6. Since Monday, the district has registered a further 1,022 new Corona infections. This means that about 27,800 people are currently considered infected there. The number of people who have died is 663.

Recovery certificate soon also possible after rapid tests

In the future, citizens will also be able to obtain EU-wide proof of having survived a Corona infection after a positive rapid test. However, the test must have been carried out by appropriately qualified personnel and must be listed on the common EU list of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19, the EU Commission announced on Tuesday. EU countries can also issue these certificates retroactively on the basis of tests carried out from 1 October, according to the information. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides stressed that this would alleviate some of the considerable pressure on national screening capacities. In the course of the Omikron wave, there had been shortages of PCR tests in Germany, for example. The new rules apply immediately. Countries like Germany can issue certificates of recovery based on rapid antigen tests as soon as they are ready, according to the EU Commission.

Entry into the EU also possible with WHO approved vaccines

Entry into the EU is to become a little easier again in view of the rising Corona vaccination rate worldwide. As of 1 March, the restriction on non-essential entries is to be lifted also for people who have been protected with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This is the result of a non-binding recommendation agreed by the EU member states on Tuesday. Until now, the restrictions were only waived for people who had been vaccinated with an EU-approved preparation. The WHO list also includes the two Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, the individual EU states can demand further requirements, such as a negative PCR test or quarantine, from people who have received a vaccine from the WHO list. Restrictions should also be lifted for people who have been infected with the coronavirus within 180 days prior to travel. Children between 6 and 18 years of age should be allowed entry if they can present a negative PCR test. Children under 6 years of age should not have to meet any additional conditions.

Laboratories: Probably significant under-reporting of Corona cases

Many Corona-infected people are no longer being detected with a PCR test, according to fears raised by a laboratory association. "We are concerned that due to the past unfortunate political communication and discussion on prioritisation in the laboratories, too many sick people are no longer being tested by PCR," the chairman of the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), Michael Müller, announced in Berlin on Tuesday. Only Corona cases confirmed with a PCR test are included in the official pandemic statistics - if fewer infections are clarified via PCR, values such as the nationwide seven-day incidence are lower.

Entry to Austria also possible again for unvaccinated persons

Austria is relaxing its entry rules: As of Tuesday, the 3G rule will once again apply when crossing the border. Accordingly, even unvaccinated people can re-enter the country if they can show a negative test result. For the tourism industry, this is an important step to be able to receive as many guests as possible this winter season, not least from Germany.

Original text: dpa/ga