Current Corona situation : Seven-day incidence in Germany on the rise again

With the end of free Corona tests, some federal states are registering increased fraud with falsified vaccination certificates, up to and including outright trafficking. Foto: dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Bonn/Region The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday reported the incidence value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week in the morning at 85.6. With the end of free Corona tests, some federal states are registering increased fraud with falsified vaccination certificates, up to and including outright trafficking.

The seven-day incidence in Germany has risen again. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week at 85.6 in the morning. The day before, the value was 80.4, a week ago it was 67.0. Health offices in Germany reported 16,077 new Corona infections to the RKI within one day - a week ago it was 12,382 infections per day.

According to the new data, 67 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 72 deaths. The RKI counted 4,417,708 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of Corona patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days - the most important parameter for a possible tightening of the Corona restrictions - was given by the RKI as 2.34. A nationwide threshold value for when the situation should be seen as critical is not envisaged for the hospitalisation incidence, among other things because of large regional differences. The previous maximum value was around 15.5 around Christmas time.

The number of people who died from or with the involvement of a confirmed infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 94,875.

Morocco stops flights to and from Germany

Morocco has suspended all direct flights to and from Germany, citing rising Corona numbers in the country. Flights to Great Britain and the Netherlands are also affected, the Foreign Office announced on Thursday. The flight ban is effective immediately. Connections to other European countries are currently still possible, but could also be suspended in the near future, the Federal Authority warned. German tourists in Morocco should make arrangements to return home as soon as possible.

According to the British Foreign Office, the travel ban has been imposed by the Moroccan government for an indefinite period. Earlier this month, flights to and from Russia were also cancelled.

At the end of February and in December last year, the North African country had already temporarily suspended air traffic to Germany out of concern about the spread of Cirona mutations. Since June, German tourists have been allowed back into the country. Only on Sunday did the Robert Koch Institute remove Morocco from its list of Corona high-risk areas.

However, the German Foreign Office currently advises against travelling to the Kingdom. This is because consular support from the German Embassy - for example in the event of an arrest - is hardly possible there any more. Morocco unilaterally suspended cooperation with German institutions in March. One of the reasons for this is the dispute over the Western Sahara, which Morocco claims for itself. Germany, however, rejects Rabat's territorial claims.

More mobile vaccination appointments in Bonn

The city of Bonn has issued new mobile vaccination dates. The city's next mobile vaccination events, where anyone aged 12 and over can get vaccinated against Corona without an appointment, are:

Monday, October 25, Stadthaus foyer, Berliner Platz 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 28, Stadthaus Foyer, Berliner Platz 2, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, Bonn-Information, Windeckstraße 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 4, Town Hall Foyer, Berliner Platz, 12 to 6 p.m.

Monday, November 8, Town Hall Foyer, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccines from Johnson and Johnson (one-time vaccination) and Biontech (second vaccination about three weeks later at a general practitioner's office or, if necessary, at one of the mobile vaccination campaigns) are on offer. For persons between 12 and 18 years of age, only Biontech vaccines are available. For children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years, the consent of a person with legal custody is sufficient and a person with legal custody must be present at the vaccination.

Original text: dpa/ga