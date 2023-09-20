Between Cologne and Wuppertal Seven youths involved in police chase
Cologne/Wuppertal · Police chased seven youths aged between 14 and 16 on Tuesday night. They were allegedly driving a stolen van at excessive speed on the A1 in the direction of Wuppertal.
Seven youths between the ages of 14 and 16 engaged in a car chase with the police on Tuesday night. Around midnight, the youths, who come from Dortmund and Essen, were allegedly driving a stolen Ford Transit on the A1 motorway near Cologne-Lövenich. When a patrol of the motorway police told them to stop, the driver allegedly ignored this and instead drove at around 180 kilometres per hour in the direction of Dortmund, according to the police.
The officers followed the car until it left the motorway at the Wuppertal-Langerfeld junction and drove into the city. The driver allegedly ignored several red lights. In order not to endanger other road users, the officers broke off the pursuit.
Instead, the police used a helicopter and service dogs to search for the suspects and the van. The officers discovered the car a short time later in a car park at the Oberbam railway station. The officers finally caught the seven youths as they entered a track from a bush and ran across Berliner Platz. Police have started the investigation and are looking into which of the youths was driving the Ford Transit and whether they are connected to the theft of the car.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel