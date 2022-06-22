Fire in Bonn : Several cars burn out in underground car park under residential building

Smoke is coming out of the entrance of an underground car park under a residential building in Josef-Wirmer-Straße in Bonn-Hardtberg. Six cars burnt out completely here early on Tuesday morning. Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Bonn Six cars burnt out completely in an underground car park fire in Bonn-Hardtberg early on Tuesday morning. The residents of the building had to be evacuated. It is not yet clear how the fire started.

Early on Tuesday morning, shortly after 2 a.m., the Bonn fire brigade was called to Josef-Wirmer-Straße in Bonn-Hardtberg. Heavy smoke was reported coming from a garage underneath a residential building.

Carsten Schneider, deputy chief of the Bonn fire brigade, explained that several cars had caught fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

A total of six cars burnt out completely. How many more were damaged could not be said exactly at this point, Schneider said. The conditions during the operation were anything but easy for the fire brigade. Due to the extremely high level of smoke, nothing could be seen in the underground car park with the naked eye, and the emergency services used heat seekers to find the source of the fire. The extreme temperatures also caused problems for the fire brigade. During such operations, the heat can get up to 1000 degrees, said Schneider.

After the fire was extinguished, the fire brigade had to ventilate the underground car park. Several ventilation units were used, including a ventilation robot with its own chassis. The operation lasted a total of about five hours. According to the fire brigade, no one was injured in the fire and the surrounding residential buildings were also protected from the fire. The residents, who were evacuated as a precaution, were able to return to their homes unharmed after the operation, but had no electricity or running water yesterday. A total of about 100 firefighters from the Bonn fire brigade were deployed.

Original text: Paul Rosenau