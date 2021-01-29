Health department study : Several cases of UK Covid variant found in Cologne daycare centers

The UK Covid variant has been found in two daycare centers in Cologne. Foto: dpa/Caroline Seidel

Cologne The new coronavirus variant first detected in the UK has now been found in two daycare centers in Cologne. There have also been cases of the new variant found in both a Cologne refugee home and a hospital.

The UK coronavirus variant has been detected in two daycare centers (Kindergartens) in Cologne. A city spokeswoman was unable to provide any information on the number of persons infected. According to a report in the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" (Friday), two daycare staff and three children were affected in one of the daycare centers. A city spokeswoman reported that one parent tested positive for the mutated variant. As a result, the health department carried out further testing.

Cases of the UK Covid variant were also found in a Cologne refugee home and in a hospital in Cologne. Since last week, all Covid-19 tests that come back positive are being examined for mutated viruses.

According to a spokeswoman, the UK Covid variant was also detected in two people in the Paderborn district. This variant is considered to be more contagious than the original strain.

Eleven cases of the B.1.1.7 mutation, which was first discovered in England, had already been reported in NRW, as well as three of the variant that first appeared in South Africa. The Ministry of Health launched a project on Wednesday to record the spread of coronavirus mutations in the state.

Original text: German Press Agency