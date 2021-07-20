Police investigates : Several fires set to bulky waste in Troisdorf

Troisdorf Unknown culprits have set fire to bulky waste several times in Troisdorf on the street Am Bergeracker. Residents and the fire department extinguished the fires. The police is investigating and asking for tipoffs.

On the street Am Bergeracker in Troisdorf, unknown persons have set fire to bulky waste several times. As the police said, residents first noticed a burning mattress at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday evening at the level of house number 44. They extinguished the fire themselves and did not notify the police and fire department.

A short time later, a baby carriage was set on fire. Again, the residents extinguished the fire themselves, but this time notified the police. The officers filed charges against unknown persons for damage to property. Shortly after midnight, there was another fire at the site. The fire department went out and extinguished the fire. The police asks under the telephone number 02241-5413221 for any information.