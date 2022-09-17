Fuel in the sewers : Several manhole covers fly through the air in Euskirchen streets

Several manhole covers are lying on the asphalt on the Rüdesheimer Ring in Euskirchen. They had flown through the air, most likely due to a gas explosion in the sewerage system. Foto: Feuerwehr Euskirchen

Euskirchen On Friday evening, manhole covers on several streets in Euskirchen suddenly flew into the air. The primary cause was presumably a flare-up of petrol that had flowed into the sewage system.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday evening, a shockingly unusual event occurred in two streets in Euskirchen: Suddenly, several manhole covers flew into the air from their sockets in Rüdesheimer Ring and Kessenicher Straße. At first, the cause was completely unclear.

As Daniel Schwarz, spokesperson for the Euskirchen fire brigade, explained in response to a question from the GA, it was probably due to a neighbour unsuccessfully trying to put out the fire. "We think that the resident wanted to extinguish a fire in a private garage with his own hands. For reasons that are still unknown, a large amount of petrol must have got into the sewage system. This then caused a chemical reaction under the streets affected and tore the manhole covers out of their sockets."

A specialist company was called in to flush the sewers and pump out any remaining petrol from the sewer system. In the meantime, the fire department has given the temporary all-clear says Schwarz. Both the Rüdesheimer Ring and the Kessenicher Straße are closed around the scene of the incident. The police are now investigating how exactly the mysterious event could have happened.

(ga)