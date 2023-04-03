Incident in Cologne city centre Several passers-by shot at with gel bullets
Cologne · Several passers-by were hit by air-pressure bullets in the centre of Cologne on Sunday night. A 66-year-old man was slightly injured. Police later stopped the suspected shooters in a rented car.
Cologne police stopped a rented VW Polo with four young men in it on Sunday night. The men, aged 17 to 19, allegedly shot at several passers-by from the car with air pistols. A 66-year-old man was slightly injured by the gel bullets.
The suspects allegedly drove the car across the city. At shortly before midnight, a caller reported to the control centre saying that he had been shot at in the area of the Grüngürtel. Half an hour later, another passer-by reported being hit by the gel bullets in the Lövenich district.
The police then launched a large-scale manhunt for the suspected shooters. A third emergency call was received from a pedestrian in Widdersdorf. He had been hit by the gel pellets on Adrian-Meller-Straße. The descriptions of the fugitives and the car matched in all three cases.
The officers finally stopped the VW Polo in Moltkestraße and seized two air pistols. The young men are now facing criminal proceedings for dangerous bodily harm.
The police are asking witnesses who can give information about further attacks to call 0221/2290 or send an e-mail to poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.
(Original text: GA / Translation: Mareike Graepel)