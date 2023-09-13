Two demos at the same time Several thousand participants expected in Bonn on Friday
Bonn · Two demonstrations will keep Bonn city centre busy on Friday. Car drivers have to expect restrictions.
On Friday, 15 September, a demonstration will take place in the city centre of Bonn under the motto "Global Climate Strike #EndFossilFuels". The organisers of "Fridays for Future Bonn" expect around 2500 participants.
According to Bonn police, the demonstration will move through the city from 12 noon on the following route: Remigiusstraße, Remigiusplatz, Marktbrücke, Markt, Bischofsplatz, Stockenstraße, Adenauerallee, Zweite Fährgasse, Rathenauufer, Brassertufer, Moses-Hess-Ufer, Josefstraße, Doetschstraße, Berliner Freiheit, Oxfordstraße, Wilhelmstraße, Alexanderstraße, Breite Straße, Wolfstraße, Heerstraße, Maxstraße, Elisabeth-Selbert-Platz, Sterntorbrücke, Friedensplatz, Vivatsgasse. The event is scheduled to end at Münsterplatz at around 5 pm.
Global climate strike in Bonn on 15 September
Almost at the same time, a bicycle demonstration will start in Bad Godesberg. According to the organisers, 450 participants are expected. This demonstration is also part of the Global Climate Strike. The cyclists will take the following route: Röntgenstraße, Theodor-Heuss-Straße, Friedrichallee, Kronprinzenstraße, Rheinallee, Ubier-straße, Mittelstraße, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Herbert-Wehner-Platz, Petra-Kelly Allee, Sträßchensweg, Kurt-Schumacher-Straße, Willy-Brandt-Allee, Adenauerallee, Rheingasse, Brassertufer, Rathenauufer. The rally is expected to end at around 1 pm.
The police point out that there will be traffic disruptions along the march routes for the duration of the rallies. The Bonn police will accompany the demonstrations and inform about the traffic situation via social channels on Twitter and Facebook.
(Original text: (ga); Translation: Mareike Graepel)