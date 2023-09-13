Two demos at the same time Several thousand participants expected in Bonn on Friday

Almost at the same time, a bicycle demonstration will start in Bad Godesberg. According to the organisers, 450 participants are expected. This demonstration is also part of the Global Climate Strike. The cyclists will take the following route: Röntgenstraße, Theodor-Heuss-Straße, Friedrichallee, Kronprinzenstraße, Rheinallee, Ubier-straße, Mittelstraße, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Herbert-Wehner-Platz, Petra-Kelly Allee, Sträßchensweg, Kurt-Schumacher-Straße, Willy-Brandt-Allee, Adenauerallee, Rheingasse, Brassertufer, Rathenauufer. The rally is expected to end at around 1 pm.