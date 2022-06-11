Lines 16, 18, 63, 66, 67 and 68 : Several tram lines will face disruptions in Bonn in August

In August, passengers can expect massive restrictions in tram service. Foto: GA/Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Passengers who use tram lines 16, 18, 63, 66, 67 and 68 will have to prepare for massive disruptions on all lines in Bonn from August 2 through August 10. The reason is work that will be conducted at the relay stations.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Public transport passengers who use lines 16, 18, 63, 66, 67 and 68 must expect massive restrictions on all routes in Bonn from August 2 through August 10. The information was provided by public transport company Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) in response to a GA inquiry on Thursday. The reason for the disruption is work being done to renew the old relay interlockings, which are to be replaced by electronic interlockings, said SWB spokeswoman Stefanie Zießnitz.

As reported in our coverage of the 9-Euro-Ticket, SWB had initially only spoken of restrictions on tram line 66, which, among other things, would not be able to reach the “Schlager” music festival in the Rheinaue on August 6 because of the track work.

During the construction work, which, according to Zießnitz, will be carried out in stages on the Bonn tracks, the municipal transport company will set up a rail replacement service using buses. SWB plans to announce further details about the work and the impact on rail customers in Bonn in the next few days.