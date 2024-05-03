Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Severe weather floods roads all along the Ahr

For Thursday evening, the German Weather Service (DWD) had issued warnings for strong thunderstorms of categories two to three (out of four) in Bonn and the surrounding area. The DWD had predicted hail and heavy rain of up to 25 liters per square meter within a short period. This could lead to lightning strikes, fallen trees, damage to buildings, as well as flooding of roads and basements. Additionally, the DWD said there could be rapid flooding of roads and underpasses in some areas. The Nina warning app also issued a flood warning for the Rhein-Sieg district, Bonn and the Ahrweiler district