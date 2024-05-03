Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Severe weather floods roads all along the Ahr
Bonn/Region · The German Weather Service had warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain for Bonn and the surrounding region. On Thursday evening, the A565 and A61 near Meckenheim were flooded. In Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, residents were advised to evacuate basements and underground garages.
For Thursday evening, the German Weather Service (DWD) had issued warnings for strong thunderstorms of categories two to three (out of four) in Bonn and the surrounding area. The DWD had predicted hail and heavy rain of up to 25 liters per square meter within a short period. This could lead to lightning strikes, fallen trees, damage to buildings, as well as flooding of roads and basements. Additionally, the DWD said there could be rapid flooding of roads and underpasses in some areas. The Nina warning app also issued a flood warning for the Rhein-Sieg district, Bonn and the Ahrweiler district
Residents in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler urged to leave basements
In Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, the city sent out social media warnings in the evening urgins residents to keep out of basement rooms and underground garages. They also warned there could be further heavy rainfall and asked citizens to warn neighbors about the dangers. Additionally, the city set up a citizen hotline at 02641/87188.
At around 8:30 p.m., the Ahrweiler district administration took over operational control for the cities of Sinzig, Remagen, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, and the municipality of Grafschaft, as announced on its website. Some 300 weather-related incidents were reported during the evening, but no one appears to have been injured.
Several roads in Grafschaft were flooded. Water partially covered the road surface and could not drain away. In Vettelhoven and Eckendorf, the Swist river rose significantly, prompting the Grafschaft volunteer fire department to put up protective walls. Residents were also asked to stay on the upper floors of their houses. In the evening, rumors circulated on social media that the areas were to be evacuated, but this was denied by the Ahrweiler district administration on Facebook. Until 9:30 p.m., there were no evacuations in the Grafschaft municipality and the Vettelhoven local community.
Flooded roads and basements
In Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, several roads were flooded on Thursday evening. Water flowed from Heerstraße down the street "Im Dellmich". Additionally, several basements in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler were under water, and volunteer firefighters pumped them dry. At around 7:20 p.m., the police closed the B266 between the junction of the A573 and Bad Neuenahr-Mitte. Heavy rainfall had flooded the lanes. Besides the fire department, the Technical Relief Agency (THW) was deployed. At 9:45 p.m., the city announced on Facebook that no injuries had been reported in the city area and that there were no damages to infrastructure.
The Ahrweiler district administration reported at 10:45 p.m. that more than 300 emergency personnel were deployed. The water levels of the Ahr river and its tributaries were deemed safe but were being closely monitored. Residents along the Ahr were advised to continue monitoring warning apps and messages, as the weather situation was dynamic and no all-clear could be given.
Flooding in Rheinbach
The Nina app warned of flooding for Rheinbach, Swisttal, and Meckenheim. The Swist river and its tributaries experienced flooding in the evening. Residents were advised to avoid basements as there could be life-threatening situations.
Flooded highways near Meckenheim
The thunderstorm was first noticed around 6 p.m. in Niederkassel-Ranzel, where hailstones the size of palm leaves fell. By 7 p.m., the police warned of dangers from flooding on the A565 between Bonn and Meckenheim. The water was about three centimeters high there, according to the highway police. Drivers were advised to be cautious between Merl and the Meckenheim interchange.
On the A61, there was also a risk of flooding between the Meckenheim interchange and the Sinzig triangle in both directions.
In Ersdorf, a pond formed directly in front of a new housing area due to heavy rainfall. In the evening, the water threatened to flow into the new housing area. The fire department arrived and tried to pump the water away to prevent major damage.
The rescue control center for the Rhein-Sieg district recorded about 35 weather-related incidents by 8:45 p.m. According to the control center, these mainly involved fallen signs and flooded basements. There were no injuries reported in these incidents.
Strong gusts in Alfter
In Alfter, strong gusts knocked down a maypole standing in the village square. The maypole threatened to roll onto the street, as Michael Hesse, spokesperson for the Alfter volunteer fire department, reported. Passersby noticed the fallen tree and alerted the fire department. The emergency responders secured the tree and then put it back up in the village square.
In Wachtberg, the fire department responded to a total of five incidents. Water had entered basements there. After about an hour, the 45 emergency responders had pumped out the water, according to fire department spokesperson Michael Ruck.
Heavy rainfall in Rhineland-Palatinate
The Eifel region was particularly affected by the severe weather in the early evening. According to the Trier police, there were initial reports of hail showers and flooded roads due to heavy rain. The Koblenz police reported isolated fallen trees. In Prüm, some roads were partially under water.
The DWD identified initial focal points of the severe weather on Thursday afternoon in the Eifel, Bergisches Land, as well as in Cologne and Düsseldorf, according to the DWD in Essen.
Original text: Tamara Wegbahn
Translation: Jean Lennox
Here's the link to the photo gallery: Photos of the storms in the region