Repair will last a month Sewer repair causes traffic chaos in Bonn
Endenich · In Bonn-Endenich, the city is renovating a canal and diverting traffic. On the first day of the diversion, things are not going well at all.
One would like to play a fly on the wall when it comes to traffic management planning for road closures due to construction work. In Endenich, the canal in Alfred-Bucherer-Straße between Wiesenweg and Endenicher Allee is being renovated and traffic is being diverted, which led to rants like that of a motorist: "How can you direct buses through this narrow street?" He was referring to Wiesenweg, where two regular buses had to make their way through oncoming everyday traffic at lunchtime.
An Eifel country bread baker, who was also in the scrum, looked at it with a gallows-humorous smile. "I have to go through there, I have customers there." He waited for just under ten minutes, then was able to move on after the two buses had somehow navigated their way through oncoming traffic. And this wasn't even rush hour traffic. For the residents of Wiesenweg, it will once again be quite a traffic burden - but unlike 2018 when Endenicher Allee was rehabilitated, this time it will not take two and a half years, but only one month.
To be more precise, the measure should be done by 3 November. A resident at the corner of Alfred-Bucherer-Strasse and Wiesenweg, who watched the traffic spasm outside his front door from the window of his ground-floor flat, said: "We received a letter beforehand as residents." But it was about the reason for the closure - the resident was understanding, "it has to be done sometime" - and the restricted parking situation during the construction work, not about the traffic. He felt it was a bad idea for the buses to drive along there.
A bus has to back up
Lines 606, 607 and 632 as well as the night bus N2 run from the Kaufmannstraße stop out of town through Wiesenweg and also take the Brahmsstraße stop. This stop has been relocated towards the city centre, as the buses in this direction are to travel via Magdalenenstraße and Sebastianstraße and Alfred-Bucherer-Straße to Endenicher Allee, which also affects the 631 and night bus N6. Not all bus drivers had realised this at lunchtime, so one driver of line 607 had to back up before the closure.
Other buses had instead simply entered Wiesenweg and then turned into the small Max-Bruch-Straße. A resident stood there and said that several buses had driven through there in the first few hours after the closure. This had led to some traffic jams because of a car parked halfway on the pavement on the wrong side, which was then also taken care of by the public order office. "From a planning point of view, this morning was a failure," he said. From noon onwards it was quiet. "Apparently they have understood now," said the man, who was otherwise more concerned about the loss of around 60 parking spaces for residents due to the redesign of Endenicher Allee.
Actually, it should already be pointed out at Frongasse that it is a bad idea to turn into Alfred-Bucherer-Straße. Anyone who does not urgently need to pass through Endenich should avoid this area.
Original text: Stefan Knopp
Translation: Mareike Graepel