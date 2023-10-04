Repair will last a month Sewer repair causes traffic chaos in Bonn

Other buses had instead simply entered Wiesenweg and then turned into the small Max-Bruch-Straße. A resident stood there and said that several buses had driven through there in the first few hours after the closure. This had led to some traffic jams because of a car parked halfway on the pavement on the wrong side, which was then also taken care of by the public order office. "From a planning point of view, this morning was a failure," he said. From noon onwards it was quiet. "Apparently they have understood now," said the man, who was otherwise more concerned about the loss of around 60 parking spaces for residents due to the redesign of Endenicher Allee.