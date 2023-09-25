Sexual assault at Kessenich autumn market The victims are minors, the perpetrators in custody
Kessenich · The organisers immediately closed all stalls after reports of sexual molestation at the Kessenich Autumn Market on Saturday evening. The police are investigating three cases and temporarily arrested two perpetrators.
There was a large contingent of police, public order officers and an ambulance at the Kessenich Autumn Market on Saturday evening. The reason was that at 10.32 p.m., three underage women were sexually harassed by two men. The bar and the toilet block were closed immediately and the event, which had been peaceful and joyful until then, came to an end.
Eight patrol cars and an ambulance bathed the closed Hausdorffstraße in billowing blue lights for an hour. A good dozen policemen held back onlookers. The word was quick to spread among them as to why there were suddenly so many police on the site.
What had happened? Until about 10.15 p.m., the band Handmade gave an audience-pleasing concert with hits like "1000 und 1 Nacht" and "Another Brick in the Wall". Just a few minutes after the last encore, glasses rattled at a bar table in front of the stage on Pützstraße. Two young men suddenly ran like maniacs through the crowd in front of the beer van in the direction of Hausdorffstraße and bumped into a woman so hard that she fell - but, according to the GA, was unhurt. The 24- and 28-year-old perpetrators were quickly caught by the officers. They had to use a Taser (stun gun) on one of them because he put up so much resistance.
Friends of one of the victims told the GA that one man had allegedly kissed the 16-year-old. The other had grabbed her crotch, police confirmed on Sunday. The young people had taken photos with their mobile phones, which they handed over to the officers. It was they who called the emergency number. The police headquarters said that the two suspects had also danced with several younger women and stroked their backs. The 16-year-old's friends later reported that the girl was not feeling well after the assault.
The tasered perpetrator was treated in an ambulance. There was so much commotion there that several police officers got into the ambulance to get the situation under control. Later, they pushed the other man's hands behind his back and led him away. "They put up considerable resistance," police said.
Public prosecutor's office is on the case
The perpetrators are currently still in custody. Now the public prosecutor's office is taking up the matter, police said. Officials suspect that there were other victims at the festival. The investigations are continuing accordingly.
Many of the festival-goers, who had been in a good mood until the incident, were upset by the sexual attacks. The organiser, Stadtmarketing Kessenich, was also shocked by the act. "Everyone who abides by the rules is welcome here," said market manager Josh Peters. "You're just not allowed to do things like that." But when something like this does happen - as it did on Saturday night - "you have to call the police". That's what happened in the end. And the officers were there quickly. "We then closed the stalls," said Peters, who incidentally also heads the Kessenich local committee and leads the carnival procession. He is now thinking about the extent to which he still wants to be responsible for such major events in the future.
78 exhibitors
On Sunday, the festivities continued. The incident was no longer the dominant theme. In bright sunshine, traders, associations and the many visitors came to celebrate the autumn market. 78 exhibitors took part. Besides the music programme on the stage in front of the church, there was a lot to discover for young and old. You could flex your muscles at a 'Hau den Lukas', browse the handicraft stalls or get your hair cut in the open street.
Among other things, the Jost bookshop invited children to a Räuber-Hotzenplotz scavenger hunt. The children climbed into the emergency vehicle of the Kessenich fire brigade ( and so did some of their mums and dads). They had the firemen's equipment explained to them in detail. "This is a real family festival," Peters said happily at the end about the peaceful course of events on Sunday. Other victims and witnesses are asked to contact the Bonn police ☎ 0228/15-0. (Original text: Richard Bongartz and Benjamin Westhoff / Translation: Jean Lennox)