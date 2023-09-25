Sexual assault at Kessenich autumn market The victims are minors, the perpetrators in custody

Other incidents

In the context of the online game Splatoon, a man from the Rhein-Sieg district is alleged to have sexually abused children for years. The public prosecutor's office in Bonn and the police had opened proceedings in July. The Youtuber allegedly came into contact with the girls via his channel and repeatedly used the game for sexual innuendos.

Two cases of sexual harassment occurred at the Panama Open Air Festival in Rheinaue at the end of June. An unknown man between 20 and 30 years old allegedly grabbed a woman's crotch and kissed her on the mouth in the VIP area near the main stage.

An unknown man forced a 33-year-old woman into her hallway in the Nordstadt district of Bonn in mid-June and, according to the police, performed "sexual acts" on her. Because the 33-year-old resisted strongly, the suspect let her go and fled in an unknown direction.

The Bonn police caught a suspected multiple sex offender in the act in mid-December 2022. The 31-year-old man allegedly grabbed his victim's buttocks as he drove by on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel.