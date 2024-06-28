"Corona isn’t over" Sharp rise in covid cases in North Rhine-Westphalia
Düsseldorf · The new virus variant is driving up the number of infections in the state, with many more colds. Shortly before the NRW summer holidays, the number of cases in Mallorca is also rising. Now there is also a stir about the new vaccine.
The pandemic may be over, but the coronavirus has taken on a new guise: the contagious KP-Omikron variants are also driving infections in NRW. "Corona is not over. We now have one or two patients in the practice every day again," says Prosper Rodewyk, a GP practising in Dortmund, on behalf of the Westphalia-Lippe Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. The infections affect all age groups; children are also affected. "Fortunately, we rarely see severe cases, sometimes the fever rises above 40 degrees," says Rodewyk.
The trend is also reflected in wastewater monitoring: "The viral load in wastewater in Dortmund has increased by 50 per cent within a week," says Rodewyk. And not just there: There is currently a sharp rise in viral load in almost all of the 14 sewage treatment plants in NRW where the authorities are taking measurements. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a nationwide increase on Wednesday: the number of Covid cases reported in the 25th week had risen further compared to the previous week. The RKI estimates the incidence in the population at 500 corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The new KP.2 variants (also known as flirt variants) account for around 15 per cent of cases.
Rising number of cases on Mallorca too
Corona is also present in popular holiday regions: The "Mallorca Magazin" quotes Antoni Oliver, a microbacteriologist at the large Son Espases hospital in Palma, as saying that the incidence figures have been rising significantly again in Mallorca for weeks. The course of most cases is mild and it is assumed that the peak will soon be reached. Occasionally, holiday returnees are also among those infected, says Rodewyk. "But the school holidays in NRW have yet to start." He sees other factors at the moment: "Because of the European Football Championships, people are celebrating and sitting together a lot at the moment, which makes it easy for the virus.“
The North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) emphasises: "Overall, the incidence is in the low range." It advises people who fall ill with coronavirus to limit contact. "If the infection is mild, it can often be cured in peace and quiet at home," says a KV spokesperson. If older people or those with chronic illnesses suspect that they have coronavirus, they should contact their doctor at an early stage to clarify whether an appointment is necessary.
But it's not just coronaviruses that are around. The activity of respiratory diseases "is at a comparatively high level overall for this time of year", explained the RKI. Cold viruses would dominate. "Despite the summer weather, many people are complaining of cold symptoms. Typical symptoms are severe sore throats and long-lasting coughs, sometimes also fever and headaches," says Thomas Preis, head of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association.
There should soon be a new vaccination campaign. "I expect that there will be another campaign in the autumn - hopefully with a well-adapted vaccine," says Rodewyk. However, there is now a stir about the vaccine: the European Medicines Agency (Ema) recommended a vaccine based on the Omikron variant JN.1 just a few weeks ago, as the pharmacists' association explains. The Ema has thus followed the World Health Organisation. However, due to the advance of the KP variants, the US FDA has now "surprisingly issued a different recommendation", says Thomas Preis. "In the USA, vaccines with antibodies of the currently rapidly increasing KP.2 variant are to be used in the autumn." It remains to be seen whether these vaccines specialising in KP.2 can also be vaccinated in Germany in the autumn.
Paxlovid
Disappointment with coronavirus drug
The coronavirus drug Paxlovid continues to be prescribed, but at a low level, according to the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV). One reason for this could be the low effect on the course of the disease, and the avoidance of Long Covid also seems to fall short of expectations, according to the KV.
(Original text: Antje Höning; Translation: Mareike Graepel)