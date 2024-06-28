"Corona isn’t over" Sharp rise in covid cases in North Rhine-Westphalia

There should soon be a new vaccination campaign. "I expect that there will be another campaign in the autumn - hopefully with a well-adapted vaccine," says Rodewyk. However, there is now a stir about the vaccine: the European Medicines Agency (Ema) recommended a vaccine based on the Omikron variant JN.1 just a few weeks ago, as the pharmacists' association explains. The Ema has thus followed the World Health Organisation. However, due to the advance of the KP variants, the US FDA has now "surprisingly issued a different recommendation", says Thomas Preis. "In the USA, vaccines with antibodies of the currently rapidly increasing KP.2 variant are to be used in the autumn." It remains to be seen whether these vaccines specialising in KP.2 can also be vaccinated in Germany in the autumn.