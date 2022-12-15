Covid also on the increase : Sharp rise in number of flu cases in Bonn

Influenza is currently spreading in Bonn. Foto: dpa/Maurizio Gambarini

Bonn After the wave of RS virus cases in small children, influenza is now also on the rise in Bonn. In addition, the administration reports rising numbers of Covid infections.

As in the rest of Germany, cases of influenza, also known as flu, are on the rise in Bonn. "In the current epidemiological situation, it is striking that after the RS virus wave in small children, it now appears that we have an influenza wave," said Barbara Löcherbach, spokesperson for the city of Bonn on Wednesday. Last week, 138 reports of influenza had been registered, and a total of 361 since 1 September. To stop outbreaks, Löcherbach said hospitals have been advised to test for both Covid and influenza in severe respiratory infections.

A spokesperson said that the situation at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) roughly corresponds to the national trend: according to the weekly report of the Robert Koch Institute's influenza working group, 51 percent of respiratory viruses examined from samples taken between 28 November and 4 December were influenza viruses. The report states that the levels are now above those of previous years at the height of severe flu epidemics.

From the point of view of the doctors’ offices that treat patients on an outpatient basis, it is not important which virus the children have, says Axel Gerschlauer, a paediatrician from Bonn and spokesperson for the Professional Association of Paediatric Doctors North Rhine. "I learn from hospitals that flu is rampant. With children, it's still the RS virus," says Gerschlauer. He also suspects a high proportion of influenza among his patients with respiratory infections.

Covid numbers also on the rise in Bonn

According to the city administration, the number of Covid cases is also on the rise: on Wednesday, 636 new infections had been reported in the past seven days, with an incidence of 191.6. There are now outbreaks with at least three related cases in the University Clinic and the Helios Clinic, as well as in the senior citizens' facilities Haus Rosental, Theresienau, Bethanien e.V. and Haus Elisabeth. 107 cases have been reported in schools and day-care centres.