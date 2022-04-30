Shiites commemorate death of Imam Ali : Shiite Muslim mourning procession on Sunday in Bonn city center

Shiite Muslims in a mourning procession on Maxstrasse in Bonn - at this time they were still allowed to have bare chests. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Around 300 participants are expected for a Shiite Muslim mourning procession that will take place on Sunday at Jan-Loh-Platz in Bonn. Unlike at past events, this time the mourners will not be allowed to participate with bare chests.

A mourning procession of Shiite Muslims in Bonn on Sunday will once again serve to attract attention. An Indian-Pakistani cultural association has registered for the gathering, which is to take place between 2 and 7 p.m. on Jan-Loh-Platz, according to police. On this day, they will commemorate Imam Ali, who was assassinated some 1,360 years ago. Shiites mourn in public, singing songs of grief, carrying a fake coffin through the streets and beating their chests with the flat of their hands. Each blow is said to be a sign of mourning. Unlike in previous years, this year there is a requirement that participants also be covered on their upper bodies, a spokesman said. This is because of how if affects onlookers.

According to police, organizers expect about 300 participants. The police will be on hand at the gathering and will also be available to citizens (who may have questions). In previous years, the cultural association has always been on location to explain this expression of mourning to inquiring observers.

This type of gathering has been held in Bonn for many years. Syed Haider organized it several years ago. He told our editorial staff in 2017 that the beating on the chest or even the scars on the backs of some participants was not actually about pain. "We are expressing our willingness that we would have taken on the suffering if we had been present at the time." In India and Pakistan in particular, a more aggressive form of mourning is common among Shiites, he said.

When asked at the time why this event was being held in Bonn, along with other German cities, he replied, ""I am, after all, a Bonn resident, born and raised here. Where else would I organize it?”