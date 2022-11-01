Freshly discovered : “Shinko" brings Asian fusion cuisine to Kessenich

Sushi, dishes from the wok and salads: Bette Liv Wissing and Tung Tran from the staff of ”Shinko” in Kessenich. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The husband-and-wife team Tung Chu and Nga Nguyen have opened their second restaurant in Bonn. “Shinko” has a menu which features sushi and Asian fusion cuisine.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Asian fusion in Kessenich

"Shinko" means hope in Japanese. Under this name, restaurateur couple Tung Chu and Nga Nguyen recently opened a new restaurant in the former Vaku in Kessenich. In six weeks of remodeling and renovation, half of the wooden wall paneling was removed, walls were painted gray, brown leather chairs were installed and, last but not least, a small sushi bar with a display case was added to the dining room.

32 customers can be seated inside, and a small terrace in front of the restaurant should be able to provide additional seating for 20 next spring. The couple have also been running the Vietnamese eatery Mam-Mam in Bonn's Südstadt since 2016.

The culinary approach at Shinko is "Sushi & Asian Fusion," as Tung Chu explains. From Tuesdays to Fridays (11:30 am - 3 pm) there is a lunch special for 9.90 euros, some entries on the menu are Tiger Roll (Ebi Tempura, avocado, cream cheese, tobiko, teriyaki sauce) or Chicken Curry (curry with coconut sauce, lemongrass, sweet potatoes, carrots, pumpkin, whole grain rice). Wok dishes include Yasai Yaki Udon (Udon noodles, Japanese mushrooms, pakchoi, butter soy sake sauce, nori, sesame seeds) for 13.90 euros.

Sushi lovers choose from seven different Shinko Plates, for example the Deluxe Menu (four sashimi, six maki, eight Shinko Prime Rolls, two nigiri, three crunchy) for 26.90 euros. For vegetarians, five different veggie rolls are prepared, such as Hot Veggie Roll (tempura yamagabo, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with bell bell pepper, served with miso sauce) for 12.90 euros. The Duck Salad (crispy duck, lettuce, kumquats, balsamic dressing) costs 15.50 euros. For dessert, try the Mochi Ice Cream (three scoops, coated with rice), priced at 5.90 euros.

The drinks menu includes three homemade lemonades (one of them is hibiscus with lime) for 5.90 euros (0.4l), yuzu mint tea (fresh ginger tea with yuzu lemons, oranges, mint leaves and lime juice) for 4.90 euros or two varieties of Elephant Bay Ice Tea (0.33l at 3.50 euros each). On tap are Reissdorf Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.25l) for 2.90 euros each, and there are bottled beers Tiger from Singapore and the Japanese Asahi (0.33l at 4.50 euros each). The small wine selection includes five open wines (0.2l each 6.90 euros), such as Riesling Redstone from the Gunderloch winery (Rheinhessen).

Info: Shinko, Burbacher Str. 168, 53129 Bonn-Kessenich, www.shinko-bonn.de, Tel. (0228) 50 46 62 59. Open Tue-Fri 11:30 am - 3 pm and 5 pm - 10 pm, Sat and Sun 12 pm - 10 pm. Closed on Mondays.

Orig. text: Hagen Haas, Caro Maurer