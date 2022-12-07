Bonn city centre : Shop windows full of Christmas magic

At the Galeria Kaufhof shop window, children are amazed by the bear winter world. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Traditional shops in Bonn's city centre have decorated again: Soft toys, Christmas trees and nativity scenes exude Christmas magic. These shop windows are a special feast for the eyes.

Christmas is also a feast for the eyes: everything everyday is decorated and lit up during Advent - including the shop windows in Bonn's city centre, which exude a contemplative magic with stuffed animals, railway landscapes, Christmas trees or nativity scenes. We list some of the shop windows that catch the eye during Advent.

Stuffed animals dance on Münsterplatz

Every year, there is no getting past the shop window of the Galeria Kaufhof shop on Münsterplatz. For almost 40 years, Steiff stuffed animals have been dancing and waving to the amazed children and adults during the Christmas season. And they in turn press their noses against the shop window. At Christmas market times, the crowds are particularly large - it is not unusual to have to wait a few minutes until you can get a glimpse of the Christmas magic yourself in the front row.

This year, it's off to bear country for all the onlookers. There is a teddy shaking out the plümos like Mrs Holle, another knocking the dust out of the carpet with a tapper, while the family below - visible through a knothole - is having dinner in their tree house. Horses pull a snow carriage up a steep slope with all their might, little ruffians climb a fence.

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

In Bonn's Puppenkönig, the railway runs again

In the Puppenkönig shop window in Gangolfstraße in Bonn, an electric train is running again. Colourfully loaded wagons travel through a Playmobile landscape, pass through the world of knights and gnomes and chug past spectacular fire brigade and ambulance stations.

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

The model railway has a tradition: for more than 100 years, the Puppenkönig in Bonn existed and presented a Christmas railway backdrop in the shop window. In 2019, however, the toy shop closed. A Playmobil store is moving into its place. It is scheduled to open in February at the latest. On an area of around 1,000 square metres, "a new shopping experience, play fun and events are to be combined under one roof", explains Alexander Jentsch, main shareholder of Puppenkönig GmbH. A world of experience is being created on two floors, including themes such as police, fire brigade, space, princess and knight's castle. A stage and a scenery landscape will be built above it. There, the little visitors will have the opportunity to play with life-size figures.

The Christmas crib has a long tradition

The classic Christmas crib can be seen at "Geschenke Leopold" on Friedrichstraße. Since 1896, this traditional shop has been selling handicrafts from the Erzgebirge, Christmas cribs or religious and Christian gifts. While during the year it is rather the art objects that adorn the shop windows, at Christmas time the nativity scenes are spread across two display windows - with all the trimmings: "In addition to animals and people, palm trees, fountains, lanterns and torch lights are also on display," is how owner Susanne Leopold describes the shop window.

Foto: Sofia Grillo

Christmas trees galore

Almost every shop window in Bonn's city centre is decorated by at least one Christmas tree. In the shop Sostrene Grene on Remigiusplatz, where home furnishings, decorations and hobby articles are sold, there are Christmas trees galore: Sometimes made of paper, sometimes of porcelain or even as Christmas tree decorations. Artificial snowflakes rain down on the trees and a large star lights up the shop window forest.

Foto: Sofia Grillo

A miniature Christmas forest can be found at florist Peter Bosse, who has been selling plants next to the former Karstadt building for over 45 years. The trader has not only prepared for the Advent season with his displays of fir greenery, Advent wreaths or Christmas baubles from which flowers grow. He has covered the entire wall of his salesroom with small, cut Christmas trees. These are decorated by twinkling fairy lights and small to huge Christmas baubles. It took three hours to decorate the stall like this, says Bosses employee.

Foto: Sofia Grillo

Christmas Gold Bears

The famous Bonn Gold Bear is also all set for Christmas: In the window of the Haribo shop in the street Am Neutor, a big cuddly golden bear sits between filled Christmas stockings, an Advent calendar and stars. The cuddly animal's cardboard companion wears a Christmas hat and calls out "Ho, Ho, Ho" to its onlookers in true style.

Foto: Sofia Grillo

This is a listing of traditional shops in Bonn and the region, which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is there a shop window missing from the list that was or is a must-see in the past or today? Email us at online@ga.de.

TRADITIONAL SHOP WINDOWS OF THE PAST Bonners always liked to stop here A look at the concert list was a must One of the shop windows that many people couldn't get past all year round was that of the traditional Bonn shop Mr. Music. Even without elaborate decoration, it was a crowd puller at its old location in the direct vicinity of the main railway station. The reason for this, especially in earlier times, were the lists of upcoming concerts that were displayed in the shop window. Music fans picked up the information here and could also secure tickets directly in the CD and record shop. However, these experiences belong to history: in 2021, the traditional Bonn music shop will close its doors forever. Talking shop in front of Decker's weapons and sporting goods store In 2018, shop owner Susanne Deckers closed the traditional Deckers shop, which had existed in Bonn's Friedrichstraße since 1903. This shop window will also be missed by some Bonn city strollers. In addition to weapons and sporting goods, the traditional shop also displayed outdoor equipment and also riding gear, thus appealing to many hobbies of passers-by. They often stopped in front of the window and talked shop or got inspired about what they still needed in their equipment.