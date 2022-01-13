Bonn police publish photo of suspect : Shoplifter alleged to have stolen goods worth 1,000 Euro

The police are searching for the alleged culprit with the aid of a photo of him. Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Bonn

The Bonn police are publicly searching for a shoplifter with the aid of a photo of him. According to the police, the man stole clothing worth around 1,000 Euro from a department store in the centre of Bonn on 3 September 2021.

Foto: Polizei Bonn zurück

weiter