Bonn police publish photo of suspect : Shoplifter alleged to have stolen goods worth 1,000 Euro
Bonn A shoplifter allegedly stole clothing worth about 1,000 Euro from a Bonn department stores in September. Afterwards he fled. Now the police are looking for the man with the aid of a photo of him.
The Bonn police are publicly searching for a shoplifter with the aid of a photo of him. According to the police, the man stole clothing worth around 1,000 Euro from a department store in the centre of Bonn on 3 September 2021.
A shop detective discovered the so far unknown man and pursued him. The thief had left the stolen goods on the street and fled. According to the police, the investigation has not been successful so far. Therefore, investigators have now released a picture of the suspect taken from a surveillance camera. Police can be contacted on 0228-150 for information.