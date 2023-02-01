Supermarket in Siegburg : Shoplifter on the run leaves young son behind

Police are looking for a shoplifter in Siegburg. Foto: dpa/David Inderlied

Siegburg A shoplifter tried to smuggle items out of a supermarket in Siegburg in his toddler's pram. When an employee approached him, the man took flight - leaving his son behind.

A shoplifter caught in the act in Siegburg left his toddler behind as he fled. An employee of the Aldi store on Industriestraße noticed the man at 6.30 pm on Friday, the police reported on Monday. The man had looked around frequently and paid particular attention to the employees. Via the video surveillance, the employee was able to observe how the man hid various articles behind his young son in the pram. When the employee approached the father in front of the shop after he had left, he fled and left the pram in the car park together with his child and the loot.

The mother of the boy was found in the Aldi with a second child and handed the child over to her. According to the police, the 30-year-old woman did not cooperate and did not want to give her name or the man's name, so the police took her and her two children to the police station for identification. There, however, the woman still did not give any information about the identity of the father of the children.

The man is said to be 30 to 35 years old and of strong build. He was wearing a dark cap, a dark jacket and jeans. Anyone who can provide information about him is asked to call 02241/5413121.