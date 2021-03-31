Current Corona situation : Shops and hairdressers: Only with a negative Corona test

Bonn applies the „emergency brake“. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn If you want to get your hair cut in Bonn, get a Covid-19 test beforehand. Also, shops will require the same before they can let you in.

The NRW Ministry of Health has declared that the "Corona emergency brake" will come into force for Bonn as of Wednesday. However, in its general decree that came into force on the same day, the city goes beyond the so-called test option and requires customers who want to enter shops or use hairdressing services to have a documented negative rapid test result. The press office of the city of Bonn announced this on Tuesday afternoon. From 31 March 2021, the motto "test, click & meet" will thus apply. For people who have not taken a test, "click & collect" (order and collect) will continue to be possible. Retail shops offering goods beyond daily needs as well as museums will remain open with restrictions, and body-related services can continue to be offered. However, the shops and museums may only be visited and the body-related services may only be used with a daily negative Coronatest. Even a visit to the hairdresser in Bonn is only possible with a negative test result.

NRW stops Astrazeneca vaccinations for under-60s

The North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Health has issued an immediate stop to Corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca's active ingredient for men and women under 60. This was stated by a ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday upon request. The reason for this is cerebral vein thrombosis, which recently occurred in connection with vaccinations, predominantly in women under 55. The preparation will probably also only be recommended for people over 60 years of age nationwide. This is the result of a draft resolution of the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko).

Cologne: City closes Rheinboulevard at certain times starting Wednesday

According to the press office of the City of Cologne, many people - also in groups - are staying on the Rhine Boulevard due to the good weather. As a result, it is de facto impossible to comply with the prescribed distance regulations. The city therefore announces that the Rheinboulevard will be closed from tomorrow, Wednesday, for infection control reasons at the following times:

Thursday, 1 April 2021 - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Good Friday up to and including Easter Monday: 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Tuesday, 6 April 2021 - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.