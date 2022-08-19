Reconstruction in Ahrweiler : These shops and restaurants in the old town have reopened

Many shops in Ahrweiler's old town are still closed. The operators of the tourist favourite "Et Kammellestüffche" take it with humour: "We will open on a Friday" - only the year and month are still unclear. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Ahrweiler In Ahrweiler's old town, only ten percent of the shops are open again after the flood, an expert estimates. A visit is still worthwhile, however, because many restaurateurs have picked up the pace. A tour of Nieder- and Ahrhut and the market square.

Even 400 days after the devastating flood disaster, life on the Ahr is still miles away from normal. This also applies to the premium areas, i.e. the shopping streets in the district town, which have been given temporary priority during reconstruction. Within the city walls of historic Ahrweiler, the second chairman of the advertising association, Henrik Geschier, estimates that perhaps ten percent of all shops are currently open again.

The main focus is on restaurants and grocery stores, and other traders are gradually reopening. But many things are still going very slowly. Even in the main shopping streets of Niederhut and Ahrhut, you can still find houses that look as if no one had ever entered them since the flood. Many shop windows are still marked by the mud of the flood night, while in the neighbourhood sales are already being made again.

Only five restaurateurs on Ahrweiler's market square have already reopened

People should visit the Ahr valley is what the tourism experts from town and valley say. A call that more and more people are following. Especially at weekends, many visitors leave the paths on the slopes, such as the red wine hiking trail, to get an idea of the interior of the villages. In Ahrweiler, they find a marketplace that is thriving again. Every Thursday there is a cultural experience. Cafés and pubs are open, outdoor catering invites you to linger with dozens of seats. With coffee, cake or hearty meals and cold drinks, you can once again enjoy yourself on the historic square. Only on closer inspection does it become clear that the shops and banks on the edge of the market square are still closed. To be more precise, only five restaurants and pubs around the market are back in business. Galerie Huste is currently preparing to move in, because their time in the pop-up mall on Friedrichsstraße will end at the end of August. The container landscape there will then be dismantled.

"The mood here is very different," says Henrik Geschier. One or two shops are reopening, while others have to tear out the new screed and lay it a second time. That puts an enormous damper on the mood. Many entrepreneurs have taken out business interruption insurance, but in most cases it is only valid for one year. This also increases the pressure of having to open up again.

With the "Stil-Blüte-Café" and a cheese shop, there are also some completely new openings in the old town.

When you enter the old town of Ahrweiler through the Niedertor, the first thing that catches your eye are a number of craftsmen. Many houses are still being worked on, but the Heinrichs bakery has already reopened. The bakery Schmitz in Niederhutstraße and Café Schragen in Ahrhut are also selling fresh rolls again. The matching sausage topping has again been supplied by the Ropertz butcher's shop in Oberhutstraße for a few weeks. Just opposite the Heinrichs bakery, the former "Glocke" restaurant still looks as it did the day after the flood. A little further on, the Rhinelander proves that he has not lost his sense of humour.

Or his despair when you read on the "Kamellestüffche": "We'll reopen on some Friday at 10 am." The day and year are marked with question marks. A few metres further on, restaurateur Markus Bell is in the process of implementing a shop-in-shop system that is new to Ahrweiler, which he calls "Genusshof". The perfumery in the front building has already reopened. Across the street at Alina Moden, on the other hand, you can read that the goods can now be bought in Kripp. They have left town, at least temporarily, after two fashion shops were destroyed in the flood. In the Ahrhut, "Kockerols Ambiente im Ahrtal" and "Florales Leben" have joined forces and now jointly run the "Stil-Blüte-Café", offering decorative items, fresh flowers, coffee and cake. They celebrated the opening just a few days ago. But this also means that another shop is now looking for a new tenant.

Nothing is happening at the discounters

The advertising association does not know how many of the often long-established businesses are no longer open. How should it know, because the mood of many entrepreneurs has fluctuated back and forth. Little is happening at the "value-for-money" chain shops like Kodi, NKD or Botex. They were a thorn in the side of many people in Ahrweil, but at least during the week they brought footfall to Ahrhut and Niederhut. At present, there are mostly only boarded-up shacks in front of the shops. What is encouraging is that there are also new shops in Ahrweiler town centre, such as the cheese shop "Toggenburger Churfirstin" in Haus Mesenich in Niederhutstraße. A florist has set up shop right next door. And a little further on you can read that Optik Eberle will be moving into a new shop. One of the first to start was the "Brettspielheld" right in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, restaurateurs are back in action, and not only at the market. The pizzeria La Perla in Niederhut reopened early next to the Ahr Vinum, Winzerhof Körtgen is serving wine and delicious food again, and the Coels winery is at least already inviting visitors to linger in the outdoor restaurant in the wine courtyard.

Reconstruction of roads DOUBLE BURDEN Roads have to be torn up again With the reconstruction, many businesses in Ahrweiler's main shopping streets, the Niederhut and the Ahrhut, will have to have their roads completely rebuilt. Although the damage surveys in the district's sewer network are far from complete, it is already clear that the average size of the sewer in the two streets will be increased, according to the second chairman of the advertising association, Hendrik Geschier. This means a long and additional burden not only for the trade in Ahrweiler.

(Original text: Thomas Weber, Translation: Mareike Graepel)