Overpopulation, harmful faeces and species decline : Should animals in urban areas be fed at all?

Pigeons bathing in a puddle in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Exploding nutria populations, displaced species in flora and fauna, unsightly and materially damaging pigeon droppings: animal feeding by humans entails unpleasant consequences, especially for pigeons. Should wild animals be fed at all?

Pigeon droppings are not only unaesthetic, they also attack building fabric and soil house facades and pavements. As recently reported, areas in the centre of Bonn that are not protected by obstacles such as wires or spiked grates are particularly filthy with the birds' excrement: For example, the entrances to the Viktoriakarree or the north and south subways.

The question that arises: What can be concretely done about it, and who can do something about the situation? The city administration answers with the further installation of so-called pigeon deterrents, i.e. the above-mentioned wires and the like. In addition, the feeding of pigeons in the city area is forbidden and punishable by 25 Euro and more. This is laid down in Bonn's street regulations, as Andrea Schulte from the city's press office informed us on request.

Pigeon houses reduce droppings - but the problem starts with the feeding humans

The city also continues to pursue the "concept of long-term, ecologically balanced and species-appropriate population control" through pigeon houses. However, the success is sabotaged by illegal feeding in the vicinity of such houses, such as the pigeon house on the theatre square in Bad Godesberg. The problem seems to stand or fall with illegal feeding.

Christian Chmela of the Bonn/Rhein-Erft Biostation believes that illegal feeding has a deeply human cause. "We feed birds because it is nice to watch animals and for the feeling of having a relationship with a wild animal," Chmela explains. While pigeon droppings are unsightly and naturally have an impact on contaminated surfaces, from a conservation perspective, the high pigeon population is less of a concern. There are rare cases where large flocks of pigeons cause problems.

For example, during the pea harvest: from conurbations such as Cologne/Bonn, thousands of pigeons attacked the fields, causing economic damage. With a high population density, which is already the case with the rapidly multiplying urban pigeons, diseases also spread more quickly and effectively among the birds. This leads to preventable suffering for the animals. So one should refrain from feeding the pigeons, Chmela states, even if it would be difficult: "Wild birds have to manage on their own."

Worse for flora and fauna are ducks

However, the "rats of the air" do not cause a significant decline in other flora and fauna species. Other species are responsible for this, such as nutrias and ducks. Feeding ducks with bread causes massive amounts of nutrients to enter water bodies and increase nitrogen levels. Some plant species, such as feverfew, cannot survive under these circumstances. Other species are favoured - an imbalance is created. The high number of ducks also displaces other animal species.

An example of such a process can be observed in the collared parakeets. The exotic birds escaped from Cologne Zoo a few years ago and have multiplied explosively in the Bonn area. "The very aggressive birds will even throw a stock dove out of its burrow," says Chmela. The parrots, which are normally native to sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, have even adapted to our climate. Of course, as invasive species, nutrias are also among the animals that massively disturb the ecological balance. However, both ducks and coypu rats are difficult to reduce: animals living in the park can be difficult to shoot if walkers are regularly out and about.

What about feeding garden birds - robins and titmice, for example? Opinions differ on this. For years, feeding was frowned upon in winter, says Chmela. The species wintering here were given an advantage over migratory birds. "But the real consequences are totally speculative," says Chmela. In doubt, feeding promotes an understanding of nature, although no wild animal needs food from humans. "It's all a question of dose."

Original text: Simun Sustic

FOR POPULATION REDUCTION AND AGAINST POLLUTION Two pigeon houses are located in Bonn AG Stadttauben Bonn currently operates two pigeon houses in the city area: one in Dottendorf and one on the roof of the Schauspielhaus in Bad Godesberg. Hundreds of pigeons are looked after, cared for and fed there. According to the AG, the replacement of pigeon eggs with plaster eggs leads to a reduction in the population. Another positive effect is that 80 to 90 percent of the pigeon droppings in this area end up in the pigeon loft and are disposed of properly. The city administration drew the following conclusion about the Godesberg pigeon loft: "A qualitative improvement of the situation in the area of the theatre square can be confirmed, as complaints about the pigeons have not been received since the existence of the pigeon loft."