Replacement service started Siegburg/Bonn station closed to long-distance traffic from Saturday

Travellers and commuters must be prepared for restrictions and closures on the railway on the right bank of the Rhine in the Siegburg area in late November. Siegburg/Bonn station will be closed to long-distance traffic from 25 November to 2 December. According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), this is due to work on several tracks and points on the ICE line between Cologne and Frankfurt. The work began as planned on Saturday morning, said a railway spokesperson. "The adjustment has worked well so far."