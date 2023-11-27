Replacement service started Siegburg/Bonn station closed to long-distance traffic from Saturday
Siegburg · Bad news for rail travellers who want to take the ICE from Siegburg: The line has been closed since Saturday and will remain so for several days. In addition, Deutsche Bahn has announced work in Cologne, which will affect local transport. You can find all the information here.
Travellers and commuters must be prepared for restrictions and closures on the railway on the right bank of the Rhine in the Siegburg area in late November. Siegburg/Bonn station will be closed to long-distance traffic from 25 November to 2 December. According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), this is due to work on several tracks and points on the ICE line between Cologne and Frankfurt. The work began as planned on Saturday morning, said a railway spokesperson. "The adjustment has worked well so far."
DB is rerouting long-distance trains via the Rhine Valley during the one-week closure of the line from 25 November to 2 December. This means that boarding and alighting in Siegburg/Bonn, Montabaur and Limburg Süd will not be possible. DB has organised a replacement bus service for the stops between Cologne Central Station and Frankfurt Airport. This means that travellers can also travel to the Siegburg/Bonn, Montabaur and Limburg Süd stops. From Cologne or Frankfurt, they can then board a long-distance train again.
From Siegburg/Bonn, travellers can also use local transport to Cologne Central Station. The same applies to Limburg station in the direction of Frankfurt. From here, travellers can also take local trains to Frankfurt Central Station every hour.
- ICE service Dortmund/Essen-Cologne-Frankfurt-Nuremberg-Munich
Trains on the hourly ICE service from Dortmund to Munich may be cancelled, especially in the morning and evening. All other trains on this route will take 80 minutes longer due to the diversion via the Rhine Valley.
- ICE service Hamburg-Bremen-Cologne-Frankfurt Airport-Stuttgart-Munich
The ICE service between Hamburg and Munich will also be cancelled in the morning and evening. There will be delays of up to 80 minutes on this service due to the diversion via the Rhine Valley.
- ICE service Dortmund-Düsseldorf-Frankfurt Airport-Stuttgart-Munich
Trains on this ICE service will be cancelled between Frankfurt Airport and Düsseldorf or Dortmund.
- ICE service Frankfurt-Cologne-Amsterdam
The ICE service Frankfurt-Cologne-Amsterdam is largely cancelled between Frankfurt and Cologne. Exceptions are ICE 158/159 and ICE 250/251 trains, which will run up to 60 minutes longer due to the diversion. This means that there will be no intermediate stops along the high-speed line.
In addition, these trains will not stop in Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Oberhausen and Arnhem, but in Mönchengladbach and S'-Herzogenbosch. The reason for this is another diversion via Venlo.
- ICE service Frankfurt-Cologne-Brussels
Half of the trains between Frankfurt, Cologne and Brussels will be cancelled between Frankfurt and Cologne, the other half will take up to 80 minutes longer.
- ICE services cancelled along the entire route
Some ICE services will be cancelled completely during the week-long closure. These include the ICE services (Dortmund), Cologne, Siegburg/Bonn, Montabaur, Limburg Süd, Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt Central Station. The two train pairs ICE 712/711 and ICE 710/713 (Cologne-Wiesbaden-Mainz-Stuttgart) as well as the three Sprinter trains ICE 1120, 1121 and 1123 (Munich-Nuremberg-Frankfurt Airport-Cologne-Düsseldorf) will also be cancelled.
Further work in Cologne will also lead to restrictions in and around Bonn
In addition to the restrictions on long-distance services, November will also see further changes to local transport on the right bank of the Rhine. According to DB, the reasons for this include further work on the Cologne-Vingst railway bridge and the expansion of communication technology in the tunnel to Cologne/Bonn Airport.
Restrictions in long-distance transport
DB says there will be restrictions in long-distance and local transport. Deutsche Bahn is rerouting long-distance trains between Cologne and Siegburg/Bonn. Some of the rerouted trains will stop between Cologne Central Station and Cologne-Ehrenfeld. The stop at Köln Messe/Deutz will be cancelled. The journey time will be extended by around 15 to 20 minutes. Some trains will be cancelled completely.
Restrictions on local transport
- Trains on the RE1 (RRX, National Express) and RE6 (RRX, National Express) service will be cancelled between Cologne/Bonn Airport and Cologne Central Station. An express bus will be running every 10 minutes from 5 am to 11 pm.
- There will be a partial cancellation of the RE 8 service between Troisdorf and Köln Messe/Deutz. Express buses will run between Troisdorf and Cologne Central Station without stops en route.
- DB is rerouting the RE9 and RB27 trains between Troisdorf and Cologne-Ehrenfeld in both directions via the Südbrücke bridge. This eliminates intermediate stops. Trains travelling in the direction of Siegen and Koblenz will stop at Köln Süd. Express buses will run between Troisdorf and Cologne Central Station without stops en route.
- The Oberbergische Bahn RB25 trains will not run between Frankfurter Straße in Cologne and Hansaring. Buses will run with all stops between Frankfurter Straße and Köln Messe/Deutz. In addition, some services between Overath and Cologne-Hansaring will be cancelled in the evening and at night. As a replacement, buses will run between Overath and Köln Messe/Deutz.
- The trains of the Mittelrheinbahn RB26 terminate and begin in Köln Messe/Deutz. Trains on the S12 service will be cancelled between Porz-Wahn and Köln-Ehrenfeld. Buses will run between Porz-Wahn and Köln Messe/Deutz with stops in Porz (Rhein), Köln Steinstraße and Frankfurter Straße.
- Trains on the S19 service will be cancelled between Frankfurter Straße and Köln Messe/Deutz. There will also be buses with all stops between Frankfurter Straße and Köln Messe/Deutz.
Up-to-date travel information is available in the DB app and on the bahn.de website.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)