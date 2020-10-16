Masks are compulsory in pedestrian zones : Siegburg tightens corona rules dramatically

CORONA RULES IN SIEGBURG

General decree of the City of Siegburg on the regional adaptation of the Corona Protection Ordinance to the infection situation in the City of Siegburg dated 15 October 2020:

On the basis of § 28 paragraph 1 sentence 1 and 2 of the Infection Protection Act (IfSG) of 20 July 2000 (Federal Law Gazette I p. 1045) in the currently valid version in conjunction with § 16 of the Corona Protection Ordinance NRW (CoronaSchVO) of 30 September 2020 in the version valid from 14 October 2020, the following general ruling is issued for the City of Siegburg:

§ 1 In addition to the provisions of the CoronaSchVO, the following further restrictions apply in the City of Siegburg for the period of the currently determined incidence number of more than 50:

No. 1 Meeting of groups in public spaces: A group may consist of a maximum of five people.

No. 2 Limitation of the number of persons at private parties:

a) in public spaces: A maximum of 10 persons may participate in private celebrations and parties (e.g. anniversary, wedding, baptism, birthday, graduation), which take place in public spaces and not in a private home.

b) in private spaces: If such parties and celebrations take place in a private home, a maximum of 10 people from a maximum of two households may participate.

No. 3 Wearing masks in public spaces:

Wearing a mask in public places is obligatory in the pedestrian zones of Siegburg as well as in places with a higher volume of people, where maintaining the correct social distance cannot be guaranteed.

In addition, the wearing of masks in public places is strongly recommended.

No. 4 Masks / traceability at events and gatherings:

At events and meetings/gatherings, masks must always be worn within closed rooms, including while seated; this applies regardless of the households to which the persons belong, whether 1.5 meter distances are observed or whether “special” traceability is ensured.

For all events and meetings, traceability must be ensured in closed rooms and outdoors. For meetings indoors, the “besondere” (“special”) traceability requirement includes providing a seating plan. Even if “special” traceability is ensured, a minimum distance of 1.5 meters must be maintained between spectators or participants, unless the persons concerned belong to one of the groups mentioned in § 1 paragraph 2 CoronaSchVO.

No. 5 Masks required and no group singing at religious meetings:

At meetings for the practice of religion (e.g. church services) a mask must be worn. Singing together is prohibited; a cantor is permitted to sing.

No. 6 Closing time:

For all eating establishments there is a mandatory closing time from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am. Clubs, discotheques and similar establishments are to remain closed.

No. 7 Sale and consumption of alcohol:

From 10 :00 pm to 6:00 am, the sale of alcoholic beverages and their consumption in public places is prohibited. The sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in a specially licensed area of restaurants, including outdoor restaurants, during the respective opening hours for consumption within the licensed area is excluded.

No. 8 Special traceability in catering:

Every restaurateur or their staff members must record name, address, telephone number, and the time period the guest was present. They must also document a seating plan that shows which person was present and where at what time. During the recording of the information, the contact data must be checked immediately for completeness and especially for obviously false information (pseudonymous information). The data must be kept for four weeks after the visit.

No. 9 Maximum number of persons at events and meetings:

For events and meetings, the number of participants is limited to 20% of the normal capacity of the venue, with a maximum of 100 persons. This restriction does not apply to assemblies in accordance with the Assembly Act or to events and assemblies that are intended to maintain public safety and order or to serve the public welfare and public services, in particular political events of political parties including formation meetings for elections and assemblies of representatives for these elections and blood donation appointments.

No. 10 Minimum area in retail trade, crafts and service industries:

The number of customers that are allowed at one time in a business premises (retail trade, handicraft, service industry) may not exceed one person per ten square meters of the sales area. Activities pursuant to Section 12 (3) CoronaSchVO are not covered by this.

No. 11 Contact sports with a maximum of 30 persons:

Contact sport may only be practiced in a group of maximum 30 persons.

No. 12 Contact group sizes:

The maximum size of the supervised groups according to No. X No. 5 of the Annex to the CoronaSchVO (day trips, vacation camps etc. for children and adolescents) is set at ten persons.

§ 2 This general ruling shall enter into force on 16.10.2020 (the day after the public announcement) and shall initially apply until the end of 31.10.2020.