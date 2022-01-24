Coronavirus regulations : Signs about face mask mandate are confusing passers-by

The word “daily” is confusing. This sign, not far from Münsterplatz, is out of date. Foto: Alexander Barth

Bonn Between 150 and 200 official signs hang in Bonn's city centre. Some of them are out of date.

The confusion began after the Christmas market, or so it may have seemed to some visitors to Bonn’s city centre in recent days. The reason for the confusion is that the signs about wearing a mask in the city centre (which is still mandatory) do not all say the same.

For example, at Gerhard-von-Are-Strasse/Wesselstrasse, a sign announces that there is a mask mandate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on workdays, but only a few metres further on in the direction of Gangolfstrasse it says: "daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m,” as a GA reader observed. When asked, the city administration said the first version is the one currently in force – and they confirmed the suspicion that there are often different "generations” of signs still hanging.

The same observation has been made at two prominent locations in the city: For example, if you’re going from Martinsplatz in the direction of Münsterplatz, you will also come across the "Daily" version, while not far from the Bonn Münster it only says “Workdays”. Of course, you can’t be too far off the mark if you simply wear your protective mask at all times during a pandemic. "Every day except Sundays and holidays are considered workdays. Saturdays also count as workdays unless they fall on a statutory holiday". According to the regulations now in force, this leaves only Sundays where you can remove your mask.

City spokesperson Marc Hoffmann says the reason for the confusion is the way regulations changed in the past. "The signs were replaced when new regulations came into effect. We think that some signs were simply overlooked when they were replaced. That’s why there are ‘different generations’ of signs.” In total, several thousand mask mandate signs have been put up in the four city districts in the past two years.

The apparent and excusable fact that some old signs are still hanging was also recently apparent at the Bonn market. There, too, there was at least one “Daily” sign, a regulation that obviously dates back to the Christmas market, where there was a seven-day mask mandate. "The mask mandate only applies to the inner-city area with its pedestrian zones,” Hoffmann emphasises. Time and again, the city administration receives tips from the public when they see an outdated sign. These are swiftly replaced."