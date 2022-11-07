2023 concert in Bonn : Simply Red confirmed as next KunstRasen act

The British cult band Simply Red with front man Mick Hucknall. Foto: DPA

Bonn The British band Simply Red has been announced as the next act for the KunstRasen Open Air 2023 in Bonn. Advance tickets for the concert go on sale this week.

Simply Red is coming to Bonn. The British cult band will be on stage at the KunstRasen Open Air in Bonn on 14 July 2023, the organiser announced. The date for the start of advance sales has also been set for 10 a.m. on 11 November.

The British band, which takes its name from singer frontman Mick Hucknall’s nickname (Red) has been around since 1984. In 2010, the band went on an eight-month tour under the motto "Farewell - The Final Show", but they have been back on stage since 2014.

Confirmed bands for the KunstRasen concerts in Bonn

Just under a fortnight ago, the organiser announced that Wolfgang Niedecken and his band BAP would also be coming to the Rheinaue in Bonn in 2023. Another “Kölsch-Rock” band, Brings, also joined the ranks of confirmed acts. The organisers have already announced the appearances of Santiano, the Broilers and Roland Kaiser.

Original text: Jonas Dirker