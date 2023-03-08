‘Warning day’ in NRW : Sirens to sound statewide on March 9

On December 8, 2022 at 11 a.m., sirens and cell broadcasting were tested nationwide. A photo from Bad Godesberg city center. Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache

Bonn On Thursday, March 9, it will again be ‘Warning day’ in NRW. Not only the sirens but also the Cell Broadcast system will be tested. See our questions and answers about the test run and what to do in case of a real emergency.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the sirens will be sounding on Thursday, March 9 is a statewide ‘Warning day’. The civil warning systems will be tested in all the following areas: Sirens, warning apps and the Cell Broadcast system.

What will happen on March 9?

The test of the civil warning systems will begin at 11 a.m. on March 9. Initially, a one-tone signal will blare out over the sirens for one minute. This will be followed by a five-minute pause. At 11:06 a.m., a tone will sound again - but this time an ascending and descending siren. This will also be heard for 60 seconds. Again there will be a five-minute pause and finally an all-clear tone, which also lasts for one minute and again is a one-tone sound.

In addition, there will be a push notification in the federal warning app, "Nina," and a message sent via Cell Broadcast to all mobile devices.

What do the different sounds of the warning signals mean?

The one-tone siren means "all clear" in an emergency, while the rising and falling tones mean there is a "warning." The signal of the warning tone is interrupted briefly again and again to ensure that more people perceive the tone.

What do I do in case of a real emergency?

In the event of an imminent danger such as large fires, severe thunderstorms or an attack, the population will be warned by siren sound and notifications sent to mobile devices. If the sirens sound and it is not a test alert, the following steps should be implemented:

Turn on the radio and get informed. The Bonn Fire Department can make direct warning announcements via the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg radio station (97.8 MHz).

Locate closed rooms and go inside. Air conditioning or ventilation systems should be switched off and windows and doors closed.

Remain calm and follow the instructions of the emergency services. The fire department and police have vehicles equipped with loudspeakers with which they can drive around and make announcements. The fire department in Bonn has 21 of these vehicles at its disposal. In addition, the city of Bonn provides information via its social media channels.

Telephone calls should only be made in extreme emergencies.

Also to be called only in an emergency: 110 or 112.

Particularly serious damage, for example after a storm, can be reported by phone on 0228/71 71 71.

Why is there a test of the civil warning system?

The regular ‘Warning days’ have two objectives: First, the functionality of the warning systems is tested, second, the population is prepared for what would happen in case of an emergency and sensitized for emergency situations.

What is special about the warning day on March 9?

The Cell Broadcast channel was tested for the first time during the last nationwide test alert on December 8, 2022. This involves sending alerts to all mobile terminals located in a section of the cellular network. When the alert is received, a signal sounds, cell phone and smartphone displays light up and they vibrate. Cell Broadcast has now been officially in operation since February 23, 2023.