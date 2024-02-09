Road leading to Heiderhof Site of frequent accidents on Goldbergweg is to be made safer

The situation: in 2020, the police documented three accidents on Goldbergweg, from 2021 to 2023 there were four crashes involving cyclists and e-bikers. There was also one in November in which a car collided with a bus. Besides that, there have been multiple serious accidents at the site in previous years. In July 2015, for example, a 50-year-old cyclist was hit by a bus and died at the scene of the accident. In February of 2016, two tandem riders were slightly injured when a motorist disregarded a stop sign and collided with the tandem bike at the junction with Elisabethstrasse.