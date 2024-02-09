Road leading to Heiderhof Site of frequent accidents on Goldbergweg is to be made safer
Bad Godesberg · The number of accidents on Goldbergweg in Bonn-Bad Godesberg is increasing. Police and the city see it as a place where they need to take action. Measures will now be taken to the make the road that leads up to the Heiderhof safer. This is what road users can expect.
There are 15 places in Bad Godesberg where accidents occur more frequently than in other areas. One of these is on Goldbergweg. It is especially dangerous for cyclists and those on e-bikes but that is now set to change. The city, which is working with police to keep an eye on high-frequency accident sites, plans to take steps to defuse the situation.
The situation: in 2020, the police documented three accidents on Goldbergweg, from 2021 to 2023 there were four crashes involving cyclists and e-bikers. There was also one in November in which a car collided with a bus. Besides that, there have been multiple serious accidents at the site in previous years. In July 2015, for example, a 50-year-old cyclist was hit by a bus and died at the scene of the accident. In February of 2016, two tandem riders were slightly injured when a motorist disregarded a stop sign and collided with the tandem bike at the junction with Elisabethstrasse.
Contributing factors: Since Goldbergweg is considered a place where accidents occur frequently, the a specially appointed accident commission took a closer look at the area. An expert determined that the road surface does not have sufficient grip. According to the city, the road also has structural damage.
Initial measures: First, a 30 km/h zone was set up. After that, experts determined the extent of the road repairs needed and the result was clear. According to the city, the road must be completely upgraded with a "new binder and surface". Add to that, the gutter used for drainage needs to be renewed.
A full road closure: In order to be able to repave the road, Goldbergweg will have to be closed on two consecutive weekends, from Friday to Sunday on each weekend. The reason the whole road will need to be closed is because it is only 7.5 meters wide, which the city says is not wide enough to only partially close it and keep one lane open. For that it would have to be 8.5 meters wide.
Problem resulting from full road closure: According to the city, the main problem during a full closure is "that the Heiderhof is generally only connected to other main traffic arteries via Goldbergweg". Adjacent field or forest paths are not suitable as detours. In theory, this means that the Heiderhof cannot be reached by car during the full road closure.
The solution: But how are cars and especially emergency services supposed to get to the Heiderhof? According to the city, the short connecting road between Elliger Höhe and Heiderhofring must be renewed before the renovation work can begin. According to the city, when that is completed, then Heiderhof can be reached via Elliger Höhe. In the opposite direction, Hohle Gasse will serve as an alternative route. Traffic will then be regulated by traffic lights.
No local public transport: if Goldbergweg is closed, buses will not be able to travel up to the Heiderhof. According to the city, the connecting road, which is used as an alternative route, is "not suitable for buses due to the gradient". For this reason, the 611 and 613 will run only to the Klosterbergstrasse stop on the affected weekends, while the 637 line will be diverted to Marienforster Steinweg via Elisabethstrasse and Petersbergstrasse in both directions.
Restrictions for residents: Those who live in the houses with numbers 13 to 21 will not be able to drive up in their cars during the full closure. However, they can be reached by emergency services.
The time frame: Depending on the weather, the work is to take place sometime as of March, the city said. An exact date has not been set yet.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)