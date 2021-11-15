Anniversary: “1700 Years of Jews in Germany" : Six new „Stolpersteine“ laid in Oberdollendorf

Five „Stolpersteine“ in Oberdollendorf commemorate Rosa, Erna, Ruth, Hilde and Edith Keller. Foto: Frank Homann

Oberdollendorf Six new „Stolpersteine“ in Oberdollendorf commemorate the fates of two families. Five memorial stones for the Jewish Keller family were set into the ground on Bachstraße. On Rennenbergstraße, for the first time, a stone also commemorates someone who was politically persecuted by the Nazi regime.

New "Stolpersteine" in the town of Königswinter. The occasion: the festival year 1700 years of Jews in Germany and 875 years of Jews in Königswinter. Five memorial stones for the Jewish Keller family were set into the ground on Bachstraße in Oberdollendorf. At Rennenbergstraße 42, for the first time, a stone also commemorates someone who was politically persecuted by the Nazi regime: Ludwig Klaes.

In his speech in front of the former house of the Keller family, Mayor Lutz Wagner traced the history of Jewish life in Königswinter from the first mention in 1146 to the establishment of a Jewish cemetery in the 16th century to persecution during the Third Reich. "Time and again there is news of a Jewish community," Wagner reminds us.

Eli Harnik said the Jewish prayer for the dead after Gabriele Wasser had told the story of the Isaak Keller family (see info box). The Heimatverein Oberdollendorf published the search for traces by of Gabriele Wasser and Eli Harnik in a brochure on the occasion of the laying of the "Stolpersteine" for the Kellers.

After the change of location to the former home of the Klaes family, pastor Georg Kalckert invited people to pray together. This was the first time in Königswinter that a stone was laid here for a man who was persecuted by the Nazis because of his potitical beliefs. The head of the local history society, Peter-Wilhelm Kummerhoff, was able to welcome contemporary witnesses - Else Herhold, daughter of Ludwig Klaes, who talked about her father in the Brückenhof after the ceremony, and Karl Schumacher, who as a neighbour's boy recalled memories and incidentally also wrote them down in a foreword to the booklet "Lyrik aus der Gefängniszelle" (Poetry from the Prison Cell) with poems by Ludwig Klaes.

Else Herhold carefully guarded the originals of the poems and her father's letters; her father had secretly slipped the slips of paper to his wife Anna during their few visits to the prison. They speak of the great pain of not being with his loved ones and the loneliness in the prison cell.

Ludwig Klaes, born in Thomasberg in 1900, was a member of the KPD and a candidate in the municipal elections in 1933. He was taken into protective custody in March 1933 and sentenced to one year in prison in November of that year for distributing leaflets and to five years in prison in another trial in May 1936. He was accused of belonging to the left-wing intellectual group around the Bonn scientist Walter Markov, which countered state propaganda with simple means, distributed information pamphlets and published an underground magazine.

Karl Schumacher recalled: "A black limousine stopped in front of our neighbour's house, three men in long leather coats got out. Else wanted to go into the house, but was not allowed. The men led her father out and drove away with him. In the afternoon we heard that Mr Klaes had been arrested.“

In all those years, his daughter was allowed to visit him in Siegburg prison once - on the occasion of her communion; a poem also bears witness to this. The couple also had two sons, Ludwig and Rudi. When the father was released from prison on 9 November 1940 and walked up Rennenbergstraße, he met a little boy. "Are you ming Rudichen?" he had asked the boy and returned home with him hand in hand. A touching scene, which the two witnesses remembered with emotion.

Karl Schumacher also knew how Ludwig Klaes, who had been employed as a waiter and house servant in large hotels, reported back to the neighbours after his return. "He was upright and unbroken." Daughter Else told how her father had taught her chess, made sure brother Ludwig learned the violin. "During his imprisonment, after forced labour, my father read and learned a lot, English, chess. Actually, he was a socialist," says the now 93-year-old. "Every evening after he returned we children had to read.“

In 1942 Ludwig Klaes was declared "conditionally worthy of military service", and in January 1943 he was called up to a punishment battalion of the notorious 999 punishment division. After training in the Black Forest, his unit was deployed in Greece, then in Russia. His last letter was dated 27 February 1944 from Odessa. "We have heard nothing more from him." He is considered lost.

His wife Anna died in 1985. Son Rudi, who had learned the painter's trade, lived with her, Ludwig studied and became a director at Siemens. Daughter Else had five children, but her dream of becoming a teacher, which a minder sparked in the bright girl, did not come true. The rejection for the entrance examination in 1941 said: "An education is not possible, the father is politically incriminated.“ The Keller family suffered a different fate – they all lost their lives during the Nazi era. Read more in the new booklet of the local history society.

FATE OF THE KELLER FAMILY Nazis murder five family members Isaak Keller settled in Oberdollendorf around 1905. He had bought a house at 97 Bachstraße, built up a prosperous cattle business and married Clara Wilhelmina, called Mina, in September 1910. Three daughters, Erna, Hilde and Edith, were born. During the war, Mina tried to get food back home near Aachen. She died on one such trip in January 1918. Isaak married Sophia Meyer in 1919. She too died unexpectedly in 1932. Erna sought employment as a maid, found it with a convinced Nazi and was subjected to sexual assault by her employer. She became pregnant and sought help. Martha Steeg, together with Pastor Herkenrath, arranged a place at the Agnes-Stift in Bonn, where Erna's daughter Ruth was born in 1935. Erna, insulted as a liar after stating the baby’s father’s name, was sent to the Israelite Children's Home in Cologne. She was separated from her daughter in July 1942 and murdered in Auschwitz in March 1943; her daughter Ruth was killed in Maly Trostinec. Isaak married Rosa in 1936. Their means were limited. At least the younger daughters were to leave the country in 1939. Hilde fled to Belgium, Edith to Florida. Isaak died of grief in 1940. Rosa ended up in the gas chambers of Sobibor in June 1942.

Original text: Roswitha Oschmann