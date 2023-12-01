Winterberg and Willingen Ski lifts in the Sauerland to start running on Friday
Winterberg · The ski season will be starting unusually early in the Sauerland this weekend. For now, only a few lifts are open. But with frosty cold temperatures, the snow cannons are running almost everywhere.
With up to 30 centimeters of natural snow and good conditions for the snow cannons, Winterberg plans to open its ski season this Friday. Some other winter sports areas in the Sauerland are planning to start their winter ski season on Saturday and Sunday. The “Wintersport-Arena Sauerland” announced on Wednesday that more than 100 kilometers of trails have already been groomed for cross-country skiers. Due to the snowfall of the past few days and the persistent freezing cold temperatures, an unusually early start to the season is possible this year.
According to the plans, four ski lifts in Winterberg will open on Friday. As soon as more artificial snow has been produced, more lifts will open. The largest ski area in the Sauerland has a total of 27.5 kilometers of slopes.
In the ski village of Neuastenberg, the Bödefeld-Hunau ski area in Schmallenberg, the Schlossberg/Küstelberg ski area in Medebach and Willingen in northern Hesse, the first lifts for skiers and tobogganists are expected to open on Saturday.
More than 100 kilometers of trails for cross-country skiers
Cross-country skiers can already find groomed trails: In Bad Berleburg-Girkhausen in Wittgensteiner Land, more than 30 kilometers are groomed, in Winterberg 50 kilometers. There are also groomed trails in Bad Berleburg-Wunderthausen and Willingen.
In most ski resorts, however, the focus right now is on producing as much artificial snow as possible during the cold weather in order to get ready for high season as Christmas approaches. The large ski resort in Willingen is planning to open on the second weekend in Advent.
Winter sports in Sauerland: lift operators invest millions
Ahead of the upcoming winter sports season, the companies that operate the lifts in the Sauerland have announced investments in their ski resorts. In part, they want to show that they believe winter sports have a future in the coming decades, despite climate change, as a spokeswoman for the Wintersport Arena emphasized. A study commissioned by the ski lift operators and presented in summer showed that it would still be financially viable to operate the ski resorts in the Sauerland until 2050, even with the expected rise in winter temperatures.
Accordingly, lift operators in many places have decided to expand their technology and facilities. In Altastenberg in Winterberg, for example, a new four-seater chairlift will be added in the future. The four-million-euro purchase will replace two old T-bar lifts and extend the descent to 700 meters. Construction should be completed by Christmas.
Both in Willingen and in Winterberg, the ski lift operators are reportedly relying on more energy-efficient snow guns. The technology has developed rapidly. The snow cannons are now twice as efficient as they were twenty years ago.
The price range for day tickets in the coming year is between 25 and 48 euros, depending on the ski resort, said the spokeswoman. Some ski resorts have adjusted their prices moderately by 1 to 3 euros compared to the previous year to compensate for cost increases, while others have kept prices stable.
