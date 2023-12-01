Winterberg and Willingen Ski lifts in the Sauerland to start running on Friday

With up to 30 centimeters of natural snow and good conditions for the snow cannons, Winterberg plans to open its ski season this Friday. Some other winter sports areas in the Sauerland are planning to start their winter ski season on Saturday and Sunday. The “Wintersport-Arena Sauerland” announced on Wednesday that more than 100 kilometers of trails have already been groomed for cross-country skiers. Due to the snowfall of the past few days and the persistent freezing cold temperatures, an unusually early start to the season is possible this year.